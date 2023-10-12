How to stream local channels without a cable subscription

You can find just about anything on streaming services these days. Your favorite sitcoms, “reality” TV, prestige dramas, live sports — you name it. But what about local channels? National and international news can be enlightening, but can’t you learn about what’s happening closer to home without a cable subscription? Yes, actually! Local channels may seem like a relic of cable TV, but they’re still around for cord-cutters. Read on for a breakdown of how to stream local channels.

Stream local channels via dedicated channel apps

Fox

A lot of cable channels actually have their own apps. In the US that includes majors like ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC.

With those apps, you can typically stream a local affiliate station in real-time. While you may sometimes be able to watch for free, in other situations, you’ll need to authenticate using cable, satellite, or other credentials, defeating our purpose here.

Sign up for a live TV streaming service

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Your best option for accessing multiple local channels without a cable subscription is signing up for a live TV streaming service.

These are services that, unlike Netflix or Max, bridge the gap between cable TV and streaming. You still get the same channels as you would with a cable subscription, but with the convenience of watching them anywhere you can get an internet connection. That includes phones, tablets, and computers, not just smart TVs.

They can vary wildly in price, but expect most of them to cost more than on-demand services. Some of the best US options are DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can catch local news for free by way of options like Pluto TV or Samsung TV Plus.

We lean towards Sling and YouTube TV, but your answer should depend on the channels you want to watch, the devices you use, and any services you already subscribe to. If you’re already paying for Hulu’s on-demand library, for example, it might make sense to use Hulu Plus Live TV to keep everything in one app.

Watch CBS and NBC on Paramount Plus and Peacock

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Because of shared ownership, some live channels (including local affiliates) are available on streaming services not generally associated with live TV. For specific examples, Paramount Plus and Peacock offer access to CBS and NBC, respectively.

You’ll need to be a paying subscriber to the relevant service(s) to take advantage of this option. The streamers will then offer access based on your location.

Digital antennas and other ways to watch local channels without cable Really, the only other viable option is a digital TV antenna. Over-the-air TV signals still exist, and the only thing you’ll pay for is the hardware. Some smart TVs may have an antenna built in.

There are of course some drawbacks. You won’t have access to as many channels as you’d get with a cable or streaming subscription, and a lot of them won’t be available in 1080p or 4K resolution. On top of that, antennas are inherently vulnerable to obstacles and bad weather. If there’s a serious thunderstorm, or your antenna doesn’t have a clear line to the outside world, you’ll probably run into to signal issues.

FAQs

Do I need cable to watch local channels? No. Local channels are available over-the-air with digital TV antennas, as well as on the internet using live streaming services like Sling TV and YouTube TV. Some individual channels may have their own apps, but won’t necessarily let you watch without a subscription elsewhere.

Do live TV streaming services include local channels? Most do, using your location data to identify what your affiliates are. A service does however need a deal with a broadcaster to offer up a channel.

Does Pluto TV offer local channels? In a sense, but not really. You can access local news in some cities, but don’t expect to watch any entertainment programming.

Can I watch local TV on YouTube? YouTube TV offers access to local channels based on your location. It requires a paid subscription though, unlike the regular version of YouTube.

