How many devices can you watch YouTube TV on?

YouTube TV offers a comprehensive streaming experience featuring live television channels from over 100 broadcast, cable, and regional sports networks. When you become a YouTube TV subscriber, you gain access to: Live broadcasts from major network channels. Exciting live sports coverage. A wide selection of popular cable and premium networks. The convenience of unlimited DVR storage. The ability to create up to 6 separate accounts, all for a single, affordable price. You can simultaneously use YouTube TV on up to three devices if you’re subscribed to the base plan, which costs $64.99 monthly. These devices can be a mix of computers, smartphones, tablets, streaming devices such as Roku and Apple TV, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

If you want to remove the three-device limit and enjoy unlimited streaming within your home Wi-Fi network, upgrade your base plan with the 4K Plus add-on for an extra $19.99 monthly. Along with eliminating the device limit, the 4K Plus add-on provides 4K video support and the ability to watch content offline.

You have the flexibility to watch YouTube TV both at home and while you’re away. However, there’s a requirement that you must sign in to your account within your home area at least once every 90 days. This rule is in place because YouTube TV offers specific channels based on your geographical region.

You can access YouTube TV on various devices, including computers, smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices, such as specific phones and tablets. Below is a list of supported devices for watching YouTube TV:

Game Consoles: PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4 Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Xbox One X Xbox One S Xbox One

Smart TVs: Fire TV Edition smart TVs produced by Toshiba, Insignia, Element, and Westinghouse Hisense Smart TVs (select models) LG smart TVs (2016+ models only) Roku TVs (all models) Samsung smart TVs (2017+ models only) Vizio SmartCast TVs (select models)

Streaming Devices: Android TV (Note: Mobile versions of Android may not be supported) Apple TV (4th generation & 4K) Chromecast with Google TV Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Fire TV Stick Lite Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Cube Fire TV Cube (1st Gen) Google TV (Note: All Google TVs and streaming media devices) Roku Smart Soundbar Roku Ultra Roku Ultra LT Roku Streaming Stick+ Roku Streaming Stick+ HE Roku Streaming Stick (3600x and newer models) Roku Express+ Roku Express Roku Premiere+ Roku Premiere Roku 4 Roku 3 (4200x, 4230x) Roku 2 (4210x) TiVo Stream 4K Xfinity Flex devices These devices support the YouTube TV app, providing access to YouTube TV on your television or other compatible screens. Please note that specific models and software versions may vary, so checking compatibility and system requirements for the best experience is essential.

FAQs

Can you get YouTube TV on Roku? Yes, you can get YouTube TV on Roku devices. You need to add the YouTube TV app to your Roku player to watch YouTube TV on Roku. You can also use the “Go to YouTube TV” feature in the regular YouTube app if you are already a YouTube TV subscriber. However, you cannot sign up for YouTube TV on a Roku device, so you must do that on another device first.

Does Firestick have YouTube TV? Yes, Firestick does have YouTube TV. You can install the official YouTube TV app on Firestick from the Amazon Store or use a third-party app or a browser to access YouTube TV.

Do you need a smart TV for YouTube TV? You do not necessarily need a smart TV to use YouTube TV. You can access YouTube TV on various devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices.

Can you get YouTube TV on Apple TV? Yes, you can get YouTube TV on Apple TV. You must install the YouTube TV app from the App Store and sign in with your YouTube TV account.

