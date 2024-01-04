How much does YouTube TV cost? Plans, add-ons, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

YouTube TV is a popular streaming service that offers live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. YouTube TV also features unlimited DVR space, personalized recommendations, and up to six individual accounts per membership.

But how much does YouTube TV cost, and what are the options to customize your experience with add-ons and bundles? In this article, we will break down the YouTube TV pricing, plans, and features and help you decide if it is the right choice.

How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV’s Base Plan is priced at $72.99 monthly, but new customers can enjoy a special rate of $50.99 monthly for the initial three months. This plan includes access to more than 100 channels. Additionally, YouTube TV allows adding individual channels for extra fees.

For those interested in Spanish-language content, YouTube TV presents two options. The Spanish Plan, priced at $34.99 monthly, includes over 30 Spanish channels. Alternatively, the Spanish Plus add-on, which costs an additional $14.99 monthly on top of the Base Plan, offers over 28 Spanish channels.

The final monthly bill might include additional sales or communications taxes, depending on the user’s location.

What are YouTube TV add-ons?

YouTube TV offers a variety of premium add-on channels, each with an additional fee on top of the standard YouTube TV subscription cost. These channels provide access to uncut and uncensored movies and more. Subscriptions and billing for these add-ons are managed directly within YouTube TV, allowing subscribers to customize their channel list order.

YouTube TV add-on pricing

The premium add-on channels include: ALLBLK ($5/month) AMC+ ($7/month) Acorn TV ($6/month) Cinemax ($10/month) Comedy Dynamics ($5/month) CONtv ($5/month) CuriosityStream ($3/month) Docurama ($5/month) Dove ($5/month) Fandor ($4/month) Fox Nation ($6/month) Hallmark Movies Now ($6/month) HBO ($15/month) HBO Max ($15) IFC Films Unlimited ($6/month) Law & Crime ($2/month) MLB.TV ($27/month or $130/year) NBA League Pass ($40/month) Outside TV Features Pantaya ($6/month) Screambox ($5/month) Screenpix STARZ ($9/month) Showtime ($11/month) Shudder ($6/month) Sundance Now ($7/month) Tastemade Plus UPFaith & Family ($6/month) VSiN Additionally, NFL Sunday Ticket can be added to the subscription, with a standard price of $349 for the season or $389 bundled with NFL RedZone.

For Spanish-language content, YouTube TV offers the Spanish Plus add-on, which includes 28 channels like Cine Sony and Discovery en Español for $14.99 or $34.99 per month as a standalone plan.

The Sports Plus add-on includes channels like beIN Sports, Billiards TV, Fox Soccer Plus, Gol TV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Outside TV, Players TV, Poker Go Plus, Stadium, TVG, and VSiN for $10.99 a month.

In 2021, YouTube TV introduced the 4K Plus plan, offering content from channels like Discovery, ESPN, Fox Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, and Tastemade in 4K resolution. This plan costs $14.99 a month for the first 12 months and then $19.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial available.

Can you get the NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV?

Here are four alternative ways to access NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV:

Standalone NFL Sunday Ticket Subscription via YouTube Primetime Channels You can purchase an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription directly through YouTube Primetime Channels. This method costs $100 more upfront than YouTube TV, but it avoids the monthly subscription fee of YouTube TV, offering long-term savings.

Watching at Bars or Restaurants Commercial venues like bars and restaurants, equipped with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, can still show out-of-market NFL games. The DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder app can help you locate a nearby venue offering NFL Sunday Ticket.

NFL+ Streaming Service NFL+ offers a more affordable option at $14.99 per month. It doesn’t provide live out-of-market games but allows on-demand streaming of every NFL game after it ends, including access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

NFL Game Pass International with a VPN To access NFL Game Pass International, you can access all live NFL games (in-market, out-of-market, and primetime) through a VPN. This method is more complex and may involve latency issues. Still, it can be effective if you choose the right VPN provider and server, with Brazil being a recommended VPN server location due to lower costs for NFL Game Pass Pro.

Does YouTube TV have a free trial?

YouTube TV offers new subscribers a free trial to explore its Base Plan, which includes over 100 channels. The free trial is available only if you’re new to YouTube TV and haven’t had a trial before. You can also trial additional networks like HBO Max or Spanish Plus during this period. After the trial, you’ll be charged for the Base Plan and any add-ons you’ve chosen, with this payment date becoming your monthly billing date.

Trial lengths for the Base Plan or Spanish Plan vary, and add-on network trials have separate sign-ups and billing. If you cancel during the trial, access to YouTube TV and any add-ons ends immediately.

FAQs

Can you record on YouTube TV? YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing users to record live TV. Recorded shows are stored for up to nine months. This feature is included in the standard subscription, enabling users to access recordings from any device with YouTube TV.

How much is YouTube TV for 1 year? YouTube TV does not offer a yearly subscription at this time; it only provides a monthly subscription plan. The cost of YouTube TV for one year would be the monthly fee multiplied by 12. However, prices and plans can change, so checking the latest details on YouTube TV’s official website or through their customer service for the most current information is recommended.

Does YouTube TV include YouTube Premium? YouTube TV and YouTube Premium are separate subscriptions. YouTube TV offers live TV streaming and a cloud DVR feature, while YouTube Premium provides ad-free videos, background play, and YouTube Music Premium. Subscribing to one does not include access to the other; they are independent services with distinct features and separate fees.

Is Bally Sports on YouTube TV? Bally Sports channels are not available on YouTube TV at this time. Bally Sports networks, which cover regional sports content, had not reached a distribution agreement with YouTube TV. However, channel availability can change, so checking the latest lineup directly on YouTube TV’s website or through their customer service for the most current information is recommended.

