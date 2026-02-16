This camera-focused flagship might finally have a global launch date, and it's soon

TL;DR Xiaomi already launched the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China, but a global launch is now rumored for later this month.

A reliable leaker says the Xiaomi 17 series will debut February 28, just days before MWC 2026.

The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are expected to retain the same European price points as their predecessors.

The next high-profile Android flagship to launch globally might end up being the Xiaomi 17 series, which debuted in China late last year. The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra quickly became known for their high-capacity batteries and strong camera performance, and they’re nearing a global launch, according to multiple leaks and rumors.

The latest pricing and availability information regarding the Xiaomi 17 series comes courtesy of reliable leaker Billbil-kun reporting for the French site Dealabs. The leak says the Xiaomi 17 global launch date will be February 28, just a few weeks away. If this release date for the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra turns out to be accurate, it would come only days before MWC 2026 begins.

The report corroborates earlier rumors, claiming the Xiaomi 17 will start at €999 for the base model with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. That equals roughly $1,184 and matches the launch pricing of the Xiaomi 15. There will also be an upgraded Xiaomi 17 configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage available for €1,099, or about $1,303. It’ll put the Xiaomi 17 in the same tier as other modern Android flagships.

The top-tier Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced even higher, with a starting price point of €1,499 for the variant with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. There’s also a 1TB configuration rumored to be available for an extra €200 with the same amount of RAM. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is said to arrive in black, green, blue, and pink colorways, adding an option compared to the Xiaomi 17’s rumored black, white, and green models.

The latest leak seemingly confirms that Xiaomi won’t raise prices in Europe for the Xiaomi 17 series compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 series.

As is typically the case for global Xiaomi launches, you can expect a smaller battery capacity compared to the China-only models. The global Xiaomi 17 is expected to launch with a 6,330mAh battery, down from 7,000mAh on the Chinese version. Similarly, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra’s battery capacity is rumored to drop from 6,800mAh for the China-only model to 6,000mAh on the global edition.

Xiaomi seems set to kick of an exciting MWC 2026 Barcelona slate with a global Xiaomi 17 launch ahead of the event, and better yet, it might come without a price hike.

