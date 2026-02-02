This upcoming Ultra flagship could cost more, but do less globally

TL;DR A new leak claims the 16GB/512GB version of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will cost €1,499 in Europe.

International models are tipped to get a 6,000mAh battery, while China gets a much larger 6,800mAh cell.

Global buyers may also get fewer color options, missing out on China’s exclusive light purple variant.

If you were expecting the global Xiaomi 17 Ultra to be a no-compromise flagship, here’s a reality check. It looks like it will be expensive and a bit less feature-packed than the version sold only in China.

A recent leak on X from Arsène Lupin says the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will cost €1,499 in Europe for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. That puts it in the same ultra-premium range as top Samsung and Apple phones.

Now, let’s talk about the battery. The leak says the global Xiaomi 17 Ultra will have a 6,000mAh battery. That sounds good at first, until you look at the Chinese version, which reportedly packs a much larger 6,800mAh cell.

An 800mAh difference is significant. In everyday use, it could mean you either get through a long day with ease or end up searching for a charger before dinner.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Xiaomi has done it before. For example, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra launched in China with a 6,000mAh battery, but the international version came with a smaller 5,410mAh battery.

Why does this happen? It’s not only about saving money. In the replies to the leak, tech YouTuber Brandon Lee highlights a key reason: battery regulations outside China. Many places, especially in Europe and the US, have stricter rules for safety, shipping, and certification of high-capacity lithium batteries. Bigger batteries can mean more paperwork, higher costs, and more complicated shipping.

So, it’s likely not that Xiaomi doesn’t want to offer a 6,800mAh battery. The problem is that including it would make the phone harder and more expensive to sell in other countries.

On top of that, global buyers may get fewer style options. The leak mentions only three options: white, black, and green. Meanwhile, China will likely get a fourth color: light purple.

Still, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be a powerful phone. With 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and Xiaomi’s usual focus on camera hardware, it’s clearly aimed at mobile photography fans and power users.

But at this price, people expect a lot. When other brands offer phones at similar prices without regional downgrades, every missing milliamp-hour becomes important.

