This upcoming top-tier Android phone proves you don't need four cameras to be a flagship

TL;DR Xiaomi has officially teased the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, locking in key specs and a December 25 launch in China.

The camera hardware is perhaps the headline: a triple setup including a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.

Design gets a practical refresh with rounder corners, a flat 2D display, and a slimmer 8.29mm body.

The waiting game is finally over, sort of. After weeks of rumors, Xiaomi has teased the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, confirming some key specs and the unveiling date.

While most phone makers are adding more cameras, Xiaomi is going back to a triple-lens setup with the 17 Ultra. This phone also blends familiar flagship DNA with some bold new choices, and if you’ve been holding out for a premium shooter that doesn’t feel like a brick, you’re going to want to pay attention.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Let’s start with the design. Official teasers on Weibo show the Xiaomi 17 Ultra isn’t just a repeat of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The new chassis has rounder corners but no chamfered edges, which should arguably make it more comfortable to hold.

Perhaps, the headline change here is the camera setup. Xiaomi is switching from four cameras to three, focusing more on sensor size than the number of lenses. You’re looking at a 1-inch primary sensor paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens tuned with Leica, according to the company. A recent Weibo post claims this could be a 70-100mm continuous optical zoom lens.

The phone is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. However, the spec that really stands out is the battery. A recent rumor on Weibo indicates a massive 6,800mAh cell tucked inside that sub-9mm frame, and it’s said to be paired with 100W wired charging (via Gizmochina).

The star of the show, quite literally, is the new Starry Green colorway. Unlike a typical matte green, the back panel has mineral particles in the finish, giving it a metallic, shimmering look. If that’s too loud for you, classic black and white options are still on the table.

Beyond the paint job, the physical footprint is getting a tweak. We’re looking at an 8.29mm thick body and a 2D flat display, as per Xiaomi’s post.

For now, the launch is happening in China first. Xiaomi has set the launch event for December 25. Yes, while you’re unwrapping gifts, tech enthusiasts in China will be getting the full breakdown of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

For the rest of us? The global rollout is expected in the coming months. If you’re eyeing competitors like the vivo X300 Ultra or the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, this holiday reveal just made your buying decision a whole lot harder.

Follow