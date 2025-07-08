Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: Where to watch and what to expect

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung’s latest Android devices are getting ready to go official.

At Unpacked on Wednesday, we’re looking forward to the Flip 7, Fold 7, Watch 8 series, and more.

You can stream Samsung’s presentation right here, beginning July 9 at 10am Eastern.

Samsung is not about to let its legions of Galaxy fans wait too long without some exciting new hardware to flock to, and not even six months after we got to meet the Galaxy S25 series at its winter Unpacked event, the company is ready for summer with a fresh lineup of new hardware. This week Samsung’s latest mobile electronics take the stage at Galaxy Unpacked, and while the company is characteristically being a little coy about exactly what to expect, by now we have a pretty solid idea of what to expect.

Headlining the event will be Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 represent designs that have experienced some major refinement since their awkward, fragile, early editions, and based on the leaks we’ve seen, Samsung’s foldable game in 2025 shows the company learning a lot from past iterations.

While a Flip and Fold pairing is exactly what we’d expect from Samsung’s summer launches, this year those expectations have been taken for a ride by rumors of two new hardware launches: a more budget-priced Flip FE model, and a triple-screen foldable that would almost certainly be anything but affordable. While the latter may turn out to still be a few months away, recent leaks sure imply that the Flip FE (possibly branded as the Flip 7 FE) has a fair chance of debuting this week.

In addition to the foldables, we’re anticipating the introduction of some new Galaxy Watch wearables. We’re looking forward to the Galaxy Watch 8, a new Watch 8 Classic, and a slightly upgraded Galaxy Watch Ultra with a new colorway.

Of course, Samsung could always throw us for a loop with a few surprises. We just saw its Galaxy Buds Core earbuds launch in India, and it’s possible we could see those or some other audio accessories show up at Unpacked, too. We’re still hugely curious about Samsung’s plans for an Android XR headset, too, and while that’s really what we’re expecting the focus of this event to be about, we sure wouldn’t complain about getting an update on how that project is going.

In any case, we’ll have the official story very, very soon. Tune in and watch with us this Wednesday at 10am Eastern for the full Unpacked experience — just click on the stream above, and enjoy!

