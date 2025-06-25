Samsung's next budget earbuds sound like they have incredible battery life

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung appears to have accidentally leaked details about the Galaxy Buds Core.

The earbuds will have active noise cancelation, Bluetooth 5.4, and an IP54 rating.

With ANC turned off, the earbuds can reportedly last for 35 hours on a single charge.

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Buds Core, which is set to replace the Galaxy Buds FE. We still don’t have a launch date for these budget earbuds, but a recently leaked listing seems to suggest the launch could be close. This listing also revealed the design and some of the specs.

The Galaxy Buds Core (SM-R410) made a brief appearance on Samsung UAE’s website. Although the listing has since been taken down, the folks over at SamMobile managed to capture a screenshot and save some of the details.

Based on the image, it looks like the Galaxy Buds Core will look similar to the Galaxy Buds FE. According to the outlet, these earbuds will be available in black or white. It seems we can also expect it to feature active noise cancelation (ANC), just like the FE.

Additionally, it’s reported that the Core will support Bluetooth 5.4 and three audio codecs: AAC, SBC, and SSC. Reportedly, each earbud weighs 53g and measures 19.2×17.1×22.2mm. And these earbuds should have decent water and dust protection with an IP54 rating.

The most surprising spec mentioned is the battery life. An earlier certification listing suggested that Samsung would give these earbuds a battery upgrade. That listing had the earbuds rated for 200mAh, likely 100mAh per earbud, and 500mAh for the case. According to SamMobile, the listing on Samsung’s website says the Core can last for an impressive 35 hours on a single charge when ANC is turned off. This time is reduced to 20 hours with ANC turned on.

Samsung just recently announced that it will hold its next Unpacked event on July 9. There’s a possibility that the company could be waiting for that day to launch these earbuds. Unfortunately, rumors point to the Galaxy Buds Core not getting a US release.

