Everything you want to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE just leaked

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE have leaked.

The information reportedly comes from official Samsung promotional materials.

The company’s foldables appear to sport disappointingly small batteries.

Samsung is set to reveal its latest foldables at Galaxy Unpacked this week. While the showcase is scheduled for June 9, it doesn’t look like you’ll have to wait until Wednesday to learn more about the company’s new hardware. Some leaked promotional material may have spilled the beans on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture went on Bluesky today to share the specs of Samsung’s next foldables. According to Quandt, these details were taken from “official Samsung promo materials.” In the image below, you can see all the information you need, including screen size, colors, and storage.

Notably, it appears the Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a 4,400mAh battery. That’s a bit disappointing considering OPPO’s Find N5 packs in a 5,600mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE are said to sport 4,300mAh and 4,000mAh batteries, respectively. Compare that to their biggest rival, the Motorola Razr Ultra, which houses a 4,700mAh battery.

Trusted tipster Arsene Lupin also provided spec sheets for all three devices. However, these spec sheets go further in-depth, revealing details like screen resolution and technology (FHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X), the processor (Exynos 2500), and so on.

With all of this information, there’s not much else for Samsung to surprise us with. However, we do still need to know how much Samsung is going to charge for these handsets. In related news, a different leak may have revealed the specs and pricing for the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win $5,000! Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win $5,000! Unpacked is coming. The next generation of Galaxy is coming! Reserve your new Galaxy device today ahead of the July 9 launch and receive $50 Samsung Credit when you preorder and purchase the reserved device. Samsung is also offering 3x Samsung reward points in your pre-order purchase and a sweepstakes entry for a prize of $5,000 for one lucky winner! Sign up to save See price at Samsung Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.