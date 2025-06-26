Samsung's Project Moohan XR headset could be similar to Vision Pro in more ways than one

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly procure some displays for its upcoming Project Moohan headset from Sony.

Sony also produced displays for the Apple Vision Pro.

Samsung’s display arm will also develop some of the headset’s displays, in a bid to cut dependence on Sony.

Samsung and Google are openly collaborating to create the first extended reality (XR) headset based on Android. The headset, codenamed Project Moohan, is expected to be unveiled some time in 2025, and Samsung has now taken a major step in its manufacturing.

Korean outlet The Elec has revealed crucial bits about Samsung’s upcoming XR headset, including plans to source some displays from Sony. Besides sourcing the initial batch of displays from Sony, Samsung Electronics also plans to commission its sister company, Samsung Display, for more displays.

Per the report, Samsung will reportedly deploy tiny OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon), aka Micro Si OLED, displays for each eye. Compared to a traditional OLED, an OLEDoS offers increased sharpness by more tightly packing pixels along with a compact layout.

Notably, Apple’s Vision Pro also uses OLEDoS displays measuring 1.42 inches in size. With its XR headset, Samsung is reportedly using slightly smaller 1.3-inch displays per eye, but with a higher pixel density.

By relying on two display manufacturers instead of one, Samsung may not only avert Sony’s monopoly, but also gain the necessary expertise for supplying XR displays to other manufacturers in the future.

Samsung has its ambitions in check In terms of demand, Samsung plans to ship only around 100,000 units of Project Moohan in 2025. The conservative approach dictates caution towards the new segment of products, especially with even Apple failing to truly appease fans with its $3,000 XR headset.

Samsung’s XR headset is not expected to be cheap in any regard, which may delay wider adoption. However, Samsung is not cutting back on its sense of luxury, as our editor C. Scott Brown witnessed at Google I/O 2025.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s experience with producing its own XR displays could help it refine other XR headsets in the pipeline, including devices codenamed “Haean” and “Jinju,” which, as per another report by ET News, could launch sometime next year. These might also be relatively cheaper than Project Moohan.

Based on other rumors, the Galaxy XR headset is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip and have 16GB of RAM.

What do you expect of Samsung’s stride in the XR world? Let us know in the comments below!

