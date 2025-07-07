Galaxy Watch 8 series specs and prices leak, and it's expensive

TL;DR The specifications and the prices of the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025) have leaked.

The report also confirms the color variants of the three smartwatches, including a Noir (presumably, black) Watch 8 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra remains largely unchanged, with the only notable exception being its additional blue color.

The Samsung Unpacked event, set for later this week, has been preceded by a flurry of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 leaks. While the foldables have seized most of the limelight, the Galaxy Watch 8 series is also grabbing attention with a recent leak.

Following recent leaks that highlighted Samsung’s shift towards a squircle body, a new report by French website Dealabs reveals the specifications and tentative prices of the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).

Confirmed specifications include details about the 40mm and 44mm variants of the Galaxy Watch 8, which will feature 1.44-inch and 1.47-inch displays, respectively. Color options are limited to silver and graphite, while Samsung continues to use aluminum for the chassis.

Both size variants witness a slight bump in individual battery capacities compared to the two sizes of the Watch 7. However, there is no information about the charging speed, which is expected to remain at 10W.

The Galaxy Watch 8 will reportedly also be reasonably slimmer than the Watch 7, now measuring 8.6mm across both sizes, down from 9.7mm previously. The lateral increase in size presumably allows Samsung to spread out the internals sandwiched between the front glass and the rear panel and make the smartwatch slimmer.

Despite its bigger dimensions, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets the same 1.34″ display as the smaller 40mm Watch 8. This is likely to accommodate a physical ring with indices around the display. The Classic, however, gets a large 445mAh battery and twice the internal storage as the regular Watch 8, at 64GB.

The Galaxy Watch 8 also gets a more premium build, complete with a stainless steel frame and the iconic rotating dial, which is absent from the standard variants. It will be available in “Noir” and “Blanc” color variants, which are French words for black and white. Notably, only the white (actually, silver) colorway was previously leaked.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) continues the tradition of being molded from titanium and will be available in blue, gray, white, and silver colors, along with sports-style bands. The Watch Ultra will sport a larger 1.47″ display, identical to the previous generation, and no visible design changes. Battery capacities and the dimensions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) remain unchanged, too.

Notably, another set of Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) images leaked by the Dutch site Nieuwe Mobile reveals that Samsung will keep the same model number as the last generation. So, the only change we witness here is the new Blue color.

Notably, the displays across all three models have been upgraded; they will now boast 3,000 nits of brightness and be protected under Sapphire glass. The choice of processor also remains the same as last year, with Samsung’s own Exynos W1000 driving all three. Given that the platform was only upgraded last year, a new one made little sense.

All models are also expected to run One UI 8 Watch, which is already available in beta for older models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series leaked prices Along with the specifications of the Galaxy Watch 8, the leak also discloses the probable pricing of these watches. Here’s what each of the models is reported to be priced at in France: Galaxy Watch 8 : 40mm Bluetooth-only: €379.99 (~$445) 40mm LTE: €429.99 (~$505) 44mm Bluetooth-only: €409.99 (~$480) 44mm LTE: €459.99 (~$540)

: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic : Bluetooth-only: €529.99 (~$620) LTE: €579.99 (~$680)

: Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) with LTE: €699.99 (~$820) While the prices of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic have increased by up to €60, the price of the Watch Ultra remains the same.

