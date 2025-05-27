Poll: What do you want most from the Pixel 10's chip?

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch later this year, and we’ve already seen leaked renders and our own exclusively leaked specs. Someone even spotted a production team working on a Pixel 10 ad a few days ago.

The Pixel 10 series is a major release for Google as it’s the first time the company is using TSMC to produce its Tensor processors instead of Samsung. That got us wondering about what you want to see from the Pixel 10’s chipset. So let us know via the poll below!

What do you want most from the Pixel 10's chip? 2655 votes Better performance 25 % Longer battery life 57 % More powerful on-device AI 5 % Less heating 12 %

We can understand if you’d like to see more performance. Google’s Tensor-powered Pixel phones have lagged behind other flagship Android phones since the first Tensor-equipped Pixel in 2021. This performance gap is especially disappointing now that Pixel phones are on par with rivals in terms of pricing. So, in a sense, you’re getting less bang for your buck.

Two other frequent Pixel complaints are heating and battery life, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you wanted the Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chip to improve things here. In fact, TSMC-made chips have a reputation for being more efficient than Samsung-made chips. This theoretically means that the Pixel 10’s processor will have good battery life as it’s the first Pixel chip made by TSMC, but there’ll be serious questions if this isn’t the case.

We don’t blame you if you want more powerful on-device AI, either. Pixel phones already offer nifty features like Google Recorder, text summaries, offline voice typing, and several camera features. But more powerful local AI hardware would open the door to even more features, and we’re not talking about the usual text/image/video generation functionality. You could also argue that Qualcomm and MediaTek have since passed Google’s Tensor chips when it comes to AI smarts.

