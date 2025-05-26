Google caught filming Pixel 10 ad on Vancouver beach

Mark Teasdale/X

TL;DR Google was caught filming a Pixel 10 ad on a beach in Vancouver.

The leaked images from the shoot show what appears to be a Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL, and detailed storyboards from the shoot.

The tagline “Ask more of your phone” and a demo of the “Add Me” feature appear in the storyboards.

It looks like Google is already in full swing, preparing the marketing campaign for the upcoming Pixel 10 series. On May 23, an X user shared behind-the-scenes photos from what appears to be a Pixel 10 commercial shoot taking place on a beach in Vancouver. Storyboards and devices are clearly visible in the leaked video, which compiles several images from the shoot.

The phone being used in the shoot is likely the Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL in a black or gray colorway. The storyboards featured in the video give a detailed look at the phone’s design, including the camera bar, rear layout, and side-mounted volume and power buttons.

One storyboard clearly reveals what could be the official tagline for the Pixel 10 series: “Ask more of your phone.” The ad scene visualizes this tagline through a demo of Google’s Add Me feature, an AI-powered tool that lets users seamlessly combine two photos taken in the same setting, helping to add someone else (like the photographer) into the final image.

Moreover, the storyboard also depicts actors casually hanging out at the beach, taking photos, and interacting with the phone in natural, real-world scenarios.

Earlier today, a leak revealed the full color lineup for the Pixel 10 series, including the standout Limoncello yellow, along with Blue, Iris, Sterling, and more. A set of 40 wallpapers for phones has also leaked.

Google has yet to confirm anything about the Pixel 10 series officially, but with marketing already in motion, the flagship lineup seems ready to debut later this year.