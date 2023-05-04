Epix: Everything you need to know about pricing, content, and more

MGM

We are now years into the so-called streaming wars, with a host of media companies vying for our eyeballs (and credit card information). So, MGM’s Epix is operating in a crowded field with Epix Now. While Netflix was the early favorite to come out on top, there’s some stiff competition out there. HBO Max is making waves with its massive library of Warner Bros.-owned content plus new buzz-worthy originals, and Amazon Prime Video has been a contender for years, especially with its global reach. Nearly all of them launch new shows and movies every week.

But with a combination of legacy titles in its rich library, along with a host of new, prestige originals, Epix does have some impressive legs to stand on.

The big question is — is Epix worth it? We’ve gone through all the different questions you might have about the streaming service, from pricing to content offering to various specs and more. Have a look for yourself below.

What is Epix?

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Before we focus on just streaming, it’s worthwhile to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Epix isn’t just a streaming service. Owned by MGM, it is a 24-hour premium TV network. It’s made up of the flagship Epix and Epix Drive-In channels, offering a total of four premium, ad-free, pay TV channels and on-demand services.

Epix was also among the first legacy cable channels to offer its library online, and it has adapted to that model well. The platform is available at epix.com and through the Epix Now app on Android and iOS.

So, functionally, Epix is two things. It’s a traditional cable network with four distinct channels, and it’s a streaming service. Its library ranges from original scripted and documentary content to a huge library of Hollywood films.

Is Epix worth it?

MGM Get Shorty, an EPIX Original.

So is Epix worth the subscription fee? Entertainment is personal and subjective, so your mileage may vary. But Epix offers a lot of bang for your buck.

With a low price point, a huge library of content including exclusive titles, and quality specs, it’s a solid service that deserves your attention. It won’t serve as a full cable replacement or even a comprehensive Netflix alternative, but it can be a fantastic second or third service for streaming fanatics looking for even more content.

How do you sign up? The simplest and cheapest way to get Epix on demand is to subscribe to the cable network. All Epix cable subscribers get free access to the streaming platform. This applies to anyone with a TV or digital subscription to Epix — prices vary depending on provider and location within the US.

The following providers offer the service nationally:

AT&T TV

AT&T U-Verse

Atlantic Broadband

Blue Ridge Communications

Buckeye Broadband

CenturyLink Prism

Cincinnati Bell

Conway Corporation

Cox Communications

DIRECTV

DISH

EPB Fiber Optics

EPlus Broadband

Frontier Communications

GCI GVTC Communications

Hawaiian Telcom

LUS Fiber

MetroCast

MTC Cable (NY)

North State

Philo

Sling TV

Spectrum

T-Mobile

Verizon Fios

Xfinity

YouTube TV

Ziply Fiber

How much does Epix cost?

MGM Enslaved, an EPIX Original docuseries.

Epix usually costs about $5.99 per month as a cable channel. You’ll have to check your local providers to confirm or to look for special deals. Epix isn’t just limited to cable subscribers though. Cord cutters have a great option, outlined below.

What is Epix Now? Cord cutters can still access the same streaming content as cable subscribers; you’ll just need to sign up with a streaming-only account called Epix Now. You can sign up at the official website and download the app from your favourite app store. That will set you back $5.99 per month, so not breaking the bank by streaming standards.

With that $5.99 subscription, you can cancel anytime, stream unlimited Epix content, download titles to watch offline, and watch on multiple devices. Epix doesn’t advertise exactly how many screens can be logged in and streaming at once, so buyer beware. If you’re looking to share your password with friends or even just live with a big family or a lot of roommates, you may max out at some point.

How do I get Epix Now for free? If you subscribe to Epix through your cable or digital provider, then you already have access through the Epix app. You may want to double-check in case you already have it as part of your existing cable bundle too. The app isn’t exactly free in this case, but since you’re already paying for the cable service, the app is effectively a free add-on.

If you sign up for the streaming app, you’ll get free trial access, but only for seven days, so be sure to cancel within that window to avoid being charged.

Other than that, you don’t have too many options for free access, beyond getting login info from a friend. Epix does periodically offer specific titles to watch for free, but these are rare, and typically the free viewing window is short.

What devices does Epix support? There are some limits to device compatibility, but overall, Epix offers quite a few options.

The Epix Now app is compatible with Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Android phones and tablets, Roku players, Apple TV, iPhones and iPads, Amazon Fire TV, TiVo, and Chromecast. You can also stream from a variety of browsers on both Windows and MacOS.

Minimum system requirements Before you sign up, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the right home set-up to support Epix, so have a look at the relevant specs below.

Supported operating systems: Windows 8.1 or higher

MacOS 10.10 or higher Supported browsers: Google Chrome version 40 or higher

Microsoft Edge version 38 or higher

Mozilla Firefox version 40 or higher

Safari 10 or higher

Can I download EPIX content? If you’re not sure you’ll have a reliable internet connection or plan to be offline, you can still make use of your Epix subscription using the downloading function in the app.

Tap on the download option on the film or episode you want to download. You can see everything you’ve downloaded to your device in the “Downloads” menu. When you’re offline, open the app, and it will automatically take you to the “Downloads” menu.

Downloading doesn’t cost anything extra, and most Epix content is available to download. If a certain title isn’t available to download for whatever reason, you simply won’t see the download icon anywhere.

Where is Epix available?

MGM War of the Worlds, an EPIX Original.

Let’s start with the bad news. If you’re anywhere outside the US or its territories, you’re out of luck. Epix is all American. That might change, but for now, those are the cards we’ve been dealt.

If you’re in America, you’re in luck. The cable network and streamer are available across the country and its territories. If you want the full cable experience, you’ll need to check your local TV or digital providers to find out how to sign up. If you’re just looking for a new streaming site, though, all you need is a steady internet connection and you’re good to go with Epix Now.

You can use Epix Now on your favorite devices, and you can sign up for it as a channel on Amazon Prime Video too (look out for special deals on Prime from time to time).

What can I watch on Epix? Now that you know what Epix is, how much it costs, and where to find it, what can you actually watch on it? It’s all well and good to know what this will do to your budget, but let’s dig into what you actually get with your subscription.

Availability varies, with some titles cycled out to make room for new films every two weeks.

Epix Originals

MGM Punk, an EPIX Original docuseries.

Where things get a little more exclusive at Epix is in the selection of originals. Like its fellow premium cable networks like HBO and Showtime, Epix produces a wide variety of critically-acclaimed original content.

Epix original titles range from polished procedurals and genre series to enlightening and informative docuseries.

How does Epix hold up to the competition?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

With some Netflix premium subscriptions coming in at $20 per month, it’s hard to argue with the $5.99 price tag on an Epix subscription.

If you’re looking for a one-stop streaming service, you won’t get the variety of something like HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or Netflix, which offer huge libraries of films and TV series from different studios and networks, along with their own originals.

But Epix is a great add-on if you want some extra movie options or series you won’t find anywhere else. And it’s ad-free, unlike free services like Tubi and Pluto TV.

With a crowded field that includes the above services as well as Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Mubi, Peacock, Shudder, Britbox, the Criterion Channel, and seemingly more new options every day, Epix is quietly holding its own as an affordable premium option.

Other FAQs

Is Epix available in 4K? The Epix cable network was an early adopter of 4K, becoming the first TV network in the US to stream its film library in 4K Ultra HD back in 2018. The company carried that high-quality mindset into their streaming offerings, enabling 4K streaming, as well. Granted, 4K streaming is only available on Apple TV and Roku devices that support Ultra HD.

Does Epix have ads? As a premium cable service, Epix is ad-free, 24 hours a day. That extends into streaming too. Your monthly subscription fees mean you don’t have to worry about being bombarded with ads when what you want is the film and TV content you’ve come to stream.

Can you watch Epix on a Roku device? Yes. There are both Epix and Epix Now Roku channels. In fact, new Roku devices often come with a 30-day free trial of the service.

Who is Epix owned by? Both the premium cable TV station and streaming service are owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). MGM is one of the world’s oldest film studios, giving the service access to a host of classic and current movies and TV shows.

