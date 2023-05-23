Xbox Series X buyer's guide: What you need to know about the flagship Xbox

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

After a long wait, the Microsoft Xbox Series X officially launched in 2020, although it wasn’t until recently that you could really get your hands on it. With a new design and improved hardware, the Series X is the most powerful console the company has ever released. The Series X packs a punch and is a worthy entrant in the everlasting Xbox vs Playstation debate.

It’s also just one console in Microsoft’s next-gen lineup, with the Xbox Series S launching as a more budget-friendly alternative. If you can’t decide between the Series X and the Series S, don’t forget to check our full comparison. In this article though, we take a closer look at everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X.

At a glance

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s latest flagship gaming system. It features cutting-edge technology that, on paper, offers peak performance that surpasses the competition. Unfortunately, it struggled a little out the gate due to a less-than-impressive launch library, but that has improved somewhat as of early 2023.

The good news is that all upgrading Xbox owners will have access to all titles at their highest possible quality thanks to Smart Delivery (more on this later), and access to Microsoft’s fantastic game subscription service Xbox Game Pass. Even better, all first-party next-gen titles will launch onto Xbox Game Pass, offering day-one access for a low monthly fee. That includes heavy hitters like Starfield and, assuming the Activision acquisition goes through later this year, the entire Activision/Blizzard catalog of games.

We’ll dive into all the finer details below, but here’s the short version: Microsoft is playing the long game with the Xbox Series X. You won’t get the instant gratification most expect with a new launch, but the next-gen console has what it takes to prove itself in the long run.

Xbox Series X The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's latest elite gaming machine that's looking to blow away the competition in the ninth console generation with bleeding-edge technology and the incredible value of Xbox Game Pass.

Is the Xbox Series X worth it?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Xbox Series X is an impressive upgrade over its predecessor and features the same starting price as the Xbox One X that launched back in 2017. For buyers, the console has a lot going for it. It’s powerful, offers amazing backwards compatibility, and has an ace in the hole in Xbox Game Pass. Overall, it offers a great balance of power and value for money.

That said, there isn’t a truly compelling reason to upgrade if you already have an Xbox One X. The library is still limited, and you can play most new games on an older console as well, even if not at the highest possible quality.

There’s definitely a lot to look forward to, though, and for that reason the Xbox Series X is absolutely worth it for new buyers. If you’re looking to buy into the Xbox ecosystem for the first time, the Series X is the best choice (with the Series S a close second). If you’re in the market for an upgrade, you can hold off for a while. This is probably what you’ve had to do regardless, given how difficult it has been to get your hands on one at most retailers until recently.

Experts’ take

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

We reviewed the Xbox Series X and had a lot of good things to say about it. We’re a fan of the bold, yet understated design that is quite different from previous generations but still recognizably “Xbox.” Setting everything up is also quick and simple, especially if you use the Xbox smartphone app.

However, we do feel that the Xbox Series X, despite its incredible internals, seems like an iterative update in a few ways. The new controller is straightforward and familiar, but doesn’t necessarily have that wow factor (especially compared to the new PS5 controller). The Xbox UI could use an overhaul, although at least at this point it supports 4K resolutions. And as mentioned earlier, the launch library was woefully lacking.

We didn’t face any problems with the performance though, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is absolutely worth the subscription fee. The Xbox Series X offers everything we’d expect from a next-generation console, but as we note in our review, “Now it just needs some essential next-gen games to kickstart its legacy.”

Xbox Series X specs

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Specs-wise, the Xbox Series X is a massive step above the older Xbox One family, and is up to four times as powerful as its predecessor. Under the hood, the Series X features AMD‘s Zen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a custom-made AMD Navi-based 12 teraflop GPU. The new Xbox console also has a custom 1TB NVMe SSD, with read speeds as high as 2GB per second.

There’s also an expansion slot in the back of the console for additional storage, which plugs right into the motherboard to provide the same incredible speeds. The goal is to decrease loading times to a minimum and provide ultra-fast environment rendering. On top of the new internals, the Series X also features a Blu-Ray disk reader for playing your favorite games and movies, supporting 4K, HDR10, and Dolby Vision technology.

The Xbox Series X offers support for up to 120fps and 8K resolution.

As for games, the next-gen console can support up to 120fps and 8K resolution, although it’s unlikely to achieve both simultaneously. This console aims to provide a consistent 60fps at 4K, while previous-gen consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro often struggle to achieve 60fps even at 1080p.

Microsoft also introduced hardware-accelerated ray tracing on the Xbox Series X, which improves the real-time rendering of light and shadows. On PCs, ray tracing is limited to high-end GPUs like the NVIDIA RTX 2080 series and above, which alone can cost more than a new gaming console. You’ll also need a TV or a monitor with a high refresh rate and high resolution to take advantage of Xbox Series X’s great visuals.

To house all this powerful new Xbox hardware, the console’s physical size has ballooned. The Xbox Series X resembles a small PC tower that’s approximately 6 inches by 6 inches at the base, and 18 inches tall. It features a perforated top with a powerful (but quiet) fan inside. According to Microsoft, its size and highly engineered airflow design will guarantee minimal noise while gaming.

We found that to be true in our review as well. The console stayed mostly silent even after a few hours of gaming.

Taking everything into account, the Xbox Series X is a herculean console that will more than hold its own against the latest from its long-time rival Sony PlayStation. Current games won’t take advantage of all that power, but Microsoft has taken the right steps to make sure it’s futureproof.

Does the Xbox Series X have ray tracing? Yes, the console features hardware-accelerated ray tracing, made possible by a custom GPU made in partnership with AMD.

New Xbox Series X features

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

One new Xbox feature to the ecosystem is Microsoft’s cloud streaming service called Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Similar to the now-defunct Google Stadia or Geforce Now, it allows you to stream games from the cloud onto your device. This way you can bypass download, install, and update times to hop right into the game or demo. As of now, it’s available on mobile, PC, and consoles.

Thanks to its access to the massive Xbox content library, Microsoft starts with a huge advantage over other budding cloud gaming services. There’s also Remote Play for those that want to stream directly from their console to mobile devices. This is far more stable, though you’ll still have to suffer through some input lag when playing. Nevertheless, it’s a handy option to have when someone else wants to take over the TV and you’re not quite ready to quit. It’s also the only way to stream games that aren’t on Xbox Game Pass, provided you’ve purchased them and installed them on your console.

Once games are installed, the upgraded SSD should drastically reduce load times in-game vs the HDDs of older-gen Xbox consoles. While it is a hair shy of the PS5’s new storage speeds, it does have a slightly larger capacity, so it should fit more games. Either way, it’s a massive upgrade from previous-gen consoles that will be felt in every game you play — new or old.

The Xbox Series X can add HDR and improve framerates of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games.

One of the most exciting features for those who share a console or like to switch games is Quick Resume. The Xbox Series X can store several exact game states, so you can switch between games without having to start from the loading screen. This was available on older consoles as well, but now it’s even better. In our review we found that the switch doesn’t take longer than 10 seconds, and the console could keep up to five games running at a time.

Another interesting new feature breathes new life into older titles by enhancing their graphics. Using its powerful internals and machine learning technology, the Xbox Series X can add HDR and improve framerates of select titles launched years ago. Even Xbox 360 games are compatible and will look better than ever on the new Xbox consoles.

Xbox Series X vs Series S

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Xbox Series X isn’t the only console in the new Xbox lineup, with the cheaper, all-digital Xbox Series S also now available. It doesn’t have quite the same raw power, but it might be a much better buy for gamers on a budget (or without a 4K TV).

The Xbox Series S has the same CPU as the Xbox Series X, but with a much less powerful GPU. The console is still more powerful than an Xbox One X, but targets 60fps at 1440p instead of native 4K like the Xbox Series X. It can still be upscaled to 4K, and supports framerates of up to 120fps.

The Xbox Series S has all the same features of the Series X, but with less GPU power to target 1440p at 60fps.

Removing the more powerful GPU hardware and the disk drive has enabled the Xbox team to reduce the console’s size by 60% compared to the (admittedly beefy) Xbox Series X. This will make it a much more comfortable fit in most entertainment centers, and it doesn’t come at the cost of loud fans or poor heat dispersion.

Apart from the resolution and size, the two consoles share all the same new features mentioned above, like Quick Resume, an upgraded SSD, ray tracing, and more. It’s the cheapest way to access next-gen hardware and games, although you won’t get pure next-gen resolutions. Check out our full Xbox Series X vs Series S comparison to learn more.

Xbox Series X controller

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Another notable change for the Series X is the new controller design seen above. Xbox Series X controllers (called Xbox Core Controllers) are a touch more ergonomic than their predecessors, but they are familiar for the most part.

The controller’s button layout is virtually identical to previous controllers, and it features a textured surface on the triggers and bumpers. The rubberized surface is also found on the controller’s back for enhanced grip and comfort — even in extended play sessions.

The biggest change is that the D-pad has been replaced with the improved design from the premium Xbox Elite Wireless controller Series 2. This should make inputs while playing fighting games in particular much more precise.

Following in Sony’s footsteps, Microsoft also introduced a screenshot sharing button. This will allow you to capture and share gameplay without resorting to clumsy cables and adaptors.

Like the previous iteration, the Xbox Core Controller is fully compatible with Windows PCs right out of the box. They’re also compatible with Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth. Make no mistake about it, the Xbox Core Controller is one of the best mobile controllers out there.

Do older Xbox controllers work with the Xbox Series X? Yes. Newer Xbox controllers work on the Series X, and the new Xbox Core controllers work on older consoles, too.

Xbox Series X games

We’ll be honest, the initial launch library for the Xbox Series X wasn’t great. Thanks largely to COVID-19, many of the better next-gen games were delayed well into 2021 and beyond, and most launch titles were simply “upgraded” last-gen games and third-party content. Still, it launched with a respectable 30 games and the library has grown since then — there just isn’t a real killer app quite yet.

Many new Xbox Series X games support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature, which means if you buy or bought one of those games for the older Xbox One console, you will get the optimized Xbox Series X or S version for free. Also, some of these games will be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee.

Here’s a quick list of Xbox Series X launch titles, but if you want the latest be sure to check out our Xbox Series X/S game guide for new and upcoming releases. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

Xbox Series X backwards compatibility

Backwards compatibility is always a contentious issue with console gaming, but Microsoft has always been excellent at extending the life of older libraries. Case in point: the Xbox Series X is fully backward compatible with all Xbox One games. This includes any games that work on the console, including Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that are part of the current backward compatibility program. That’s four generations of backward compatibility, for those keeping score.

Newer games also look even better than before, thanks to the previously mentioned visual enhancements. Things that were impossible at the time, like higher framerates and HDR, are added after the fact by the new Xbox’s powerful processor and machine learning tech. Plus, of course, hugely improved load times due to the new SSD.

As mentioned above, Microsoft also announced a Smart Delivery program that automatically upgrades certain cross-gen titles as soon as you upgrade your console. This is even better than backwards compatibility because supported games will effectively be native Series X games, even if you bought the boxed Xbox One version.

Where can you buy an Xbox Series X and how much does it cost?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Xbox Series X formally hit shelves on November 10, 2020, alongside its smaller cousin, the Xbox Series S. Thankfully, as of 2023 it’s much easier to actually get your hands on one. Many retailers have them in stock, and reseller markups are a thing of the past.

As for how much the two new consoles cost, here is a full list of Xbox Series X and Series S prices around the globe: Australia: AU$749 and AU$499

AU$749 and AU$499 Europe: €499 and €299

€499 and €299 India: ₹49,990 and ₹34,990

₹49,990 and ₹34,990 United Kingdom: £449 and £249.99

£449 and £249.99 United States: $499 and $299 They’re available in a wide variety of online retailers. Check the buttons below and you’re sure to find one in stock.

Save money with Xbox All Access If you live outside the United States, you might not be familiar with the Xbox All Access program, but it’s one of the best ways to get your hands on the newest Xbox consoles without breaking the bank.

Xbox All Access allows you to pay for the console in monthly installments over the course of two years. You also get access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which features hundreds of games to play on your Xbox console, PC, or Android phone (via Xbox Cloud Gaming).

To get your hands on an Xbox Series X with the Xbox All Access program, it will cost you just $35 a month. Over time, this works out to be slightly cheaper than paying for both the console and two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate individually. The Xbox Series S will cost $25 a month, making it a very affordable pathway to next-gen gaming.

With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release, Microsoft has expanded the Xbox All Access program to many countries around the world. More countries will be added later, but here is the full list of supported countries and retailers for the time being. Australia (Telstra)

Belgium (Orange)

Brazil (Itau)

Canada (EB Games)

Denmark (Elgiganten)

Finland (Gigantti)

France (Micromania, FNAC)

Germany (Cyberport)

Italy (GameStop)

Mexico (Sam’s Club, Walmart, Liverpool, Amazon)

New Zealand (Spark)

Norway (Elkjøp)

Poland (Media Expert)

Portugal (Worten)

Singapore (Singtel)

South Korea (SK Telecom)

Spain (GAME)

Sweden (Elgiganten)

United Kingdom (GAME, Smyths Toys)

United States (Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store, Walmart)

Xbox Series X accessories While the base console comes with everything you need to play your first game, every gamer knows that you need to pick up some additional hardware to really get the most out of your console. We’re talking extra controllers, headsets, charging packs, and more.

Below we’ve listed just the essential Xbox Series X accessories, but be sure to check out our full guide below for even more recommendations.

Xbox Core Controller

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Microsoft has released a new controller for the Xbox Series S and X consoles. While the new “Xbox Core Controller” looks very similar to the older gamepad made for the Xbox One consoles, it does have a few new features. The biggest is the new share button that’s right in the middle of the gamepad.

The new controller has a USB-C port used to charge up a rechargeable battery (sold separately) if you don’t want to use two AA batteries. The D-pad has a new design that fighting game fans will enjoy. You can buy extra Xbox Core Controllers now, starting at $59.99.

Xbox Play and Charge Kit

Buying new batteries is a drag, and this simple kit will allow you to do away with AA batteries for good. Much like its predecessors on older Xbox consoles, this pack plugs into the back of your controller to provide power for even the longest of gaming sessions, and recharges when plugged in via USB-C. A single kit will cost $24.99. This sounds expensive, but if you think about how many batteries you’d have to buy over the years, it’s worth it.

SSD extra storage

Seagate

This 1TB SSD by Seagate is designed specifically for both the Xbox Series S and X consoles. All you have to do is connect it to the back of the console. Seagate claims that its expansion SSD will be just as fast as Microsoft’s internal SSD. The bad news? It’s very pricy. There’s also an even pricier 2TB version if you never want to think about onboard storage again. Click below to learn more.

Other FAQ

Is the Xbox Series X better than the PS5? Obviously this is a complicated question, but on paper, the Xbox Series X does look more powerful than the PS5. However, which console ultimately comes out on top will have more to do with game selection than raw power. Check out our full Xbox Series X vs PS5 comparison for more details.

Will the Xbox Series X have VR? No, the Xbox Series X does not support VR. Despite Sony’s commitment to ongoing PlayStation VR support, VR on consoles remains a tiny portion of gamers. As such, Microsoft doesn’t see it as a priority. That said, it remains popular on Windows PCs. Xbox head Phil Spencer hasn’t ruled out bringing VR to the Xbox Series X in the future.

Can the Xbox Series X play PC games? The Xbox Series X cannot play native PC games, but it works very closely with Windows PC games through the Xbox Play Anywhere program and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Many Xbox Series X exclusive games, like Halo: Infinite, are also released as PC games.

Can the Xbox Series X lay on its side? Yes, it can be placed on its side or upright. Airflow has been optimized for both setups, although the console’s physical size may prohibit vertical placement on many shelving systems.

Can I watch netflix on Xbox Series X Yes – the Series s and Series X support Netflix, Disney Plus, and many other streaming services.

What do I do if I encounter problems with my Xbox Series X? We suggest contacting Xbox customer support for most issues; you can do so via live chat, phone, or on Facebook.

Comments