The 20 best Showtime movies you can stream in 2023

A24

The Showtime cable TV service also has a streaming division, allowing anyone without a cable or satellite connection to access its movies and TV shows online. There are lots of movies on Showtime to stream, covering a variety of genres. There are also new titles added all the time. So what are the best Showtime movies to stream on your phone, tablet, or smart TV?

We can help you out with our picks for the top 20 best Showtime movies you can stream right now. If you want to access these movies on Showtime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial at the link below. After the trial period ends, the service costs $5.99 a month for the first three months and $10.99 a month afterwards.

Showtime Showtime offers up great movies and some of the best and most innovative original TV shows, and you can get all of that for a low monthly price. See price at Showtime

Best Showtime movies

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list of the best Showtime movies regularly as new ones make it to the streaming service.

Midsommar (2019)

A24

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 147 minutes

147 minutes Director: Ari Aster

Ari Aster Main cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, Vilhelm Blomgren, Isabelle Grill, Gunnel Fred

Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, Vilhelm Blomgren, Isabelle Grill, Gunnel Fred Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Drama, Horror, Mystery IMDB rating: 7.1 Possibly the most brightly-lit horror film of all time, Midsommar is a terrific follow-up to Hereditary from director Ari Aster.

With a knockout performance from Florence Pugh, Midsommar follows a young woman, reeling and severely depressed following a personal loss as she follows her boyfriend and his grad school friends to a remote Swedish community. Once there, it becomes clear that the villagers and their midsummer religious traditions may have dark implications for outsiders.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

A24

What you need to know: Rating: 14+

14+ Runtime: 140 minutes

140 minutes Director: Daniel Scheinert

Daniel Scheinert Main cast: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tallie Medel, Jenny Slate

Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tallie Medel, Jenny Slate Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure IMDB rating: 7.8 The owner of a failing laundromat finds herself sucked into an interdimensional adventure, with the fate of her family on the line as she jumps through different versions of her life to save the world.

Winner of best picture at the Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a moving, smart, funny, and often silly look at family, identity, and the American Dream, and it’s one of the best Showtime movies you can stream.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Boy (2010)

Kino Lorber

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Runtime: 87 minutes

87 minutes Director: Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi Main cast: James Rolleston, Te Aho Aho Eketone-Whitu, Taika Waititi, Moerangi Tihore, Cherilee Martin, RickyLee Waipuka-Russell, Haze Reweti

James Rolleston, Te Aho Aho Eketone-Whitu, Taika Waititi, Moerangi Tihore, Cherilee Martin, RickyLee Waipuka-Russell, Haze Reweti Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama IMDB rating: 7.5 Academy Award winner Taika Waititi’s debut feature is one of the best Showtime movies you can watch right now.

An 11-year-old Māori boy living in 1980s New Zealand finally gets to spend some time with his absentee father, fresh out of prison. After years of building up the man in his mind, he finds the real thing lacking.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Belushi (2020)

Showtime

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 108 minutes

108 minutes Director: R.J. Cutler

R.J. Cutler Main cast: John Belushi, Judith Belushi-Pisano, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, John Landis, Penny Marshall

John Belushi, Judith Belushi-Pisano, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, John Landis, Penny Marshall Genre: Documentary, Biography

Documentary, Biography IMDB rating: 7.2 For a few years in the late 1970s and early 1980s, John Belushi was the biggest actor in the world. This 2020 documentary details his life, from being discovered and appearing on the original cast of the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, to his breakthrough movie role in Animal House. Belushi seemed to have it all, but his life was cut very short in 1982.

Belushi reveals never-before-seen photos and videos of the late funnyman, along with interviews with many of his close friends.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Good Time (2017)

A24

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Runtime: 102 minutes

102 minutes Director: Josh Safdie

Josh Safdie Main cast: Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress, Taliah Webster, Barkhad Abdi, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Necro

Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Buddy Duress, Taliah Webster, Barkhad Abdi, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Necro Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller IMDB rating: 7.3 The Safdie brothers are masters of tense and stressful dramas about desperate people, as with their 2019 hit Uncut Gems. Their earlier film Good Time hits some similar notes and is among the best movies on Showtime.

When an attempted bank robbery goes wrong, Connie spends a hellish night in New York trying to get his injured brother out of police custody.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

X (2022)

A24

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Runtime: 106 minutes

106 minutes Director: Ti West

Ti West Main cast: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure

Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Horror, Mystery, Thriller IMDB rating: 6.6 One of the best horror films of 2022, which spawned a prequel released just a few months later, X is a terrific Showtime movie from director Ti West.

When a porn movie crew rents a secluded cabin for their next shoot, they have no idea what to expect from the couple who rented them the space and lives on the property. Soon, a combination of repressed sexuality and madness leads to a bloodbath reminiscent of movies like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Friday the 13th.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

The Fabelmans (2022)

Universal Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Runtime: 151 minutes

151 minutes Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Main cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, David Lynch, Jeannie Berlin

Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, David Lynch, Jeannie Berlin Genre: Drama

Drama IMDB rating: 7.6 Inspired by the childhood of director Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans follows young Sammy Fabelman, who falls in love with cinema at a young age and dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Armed with his camera, he sets out to document the world around him and create new stories, but he soon finds himself uncovering family secrets from his place behind the camera.

A deeply personal film, The Fabelmans offers powerful insights into Spielberg’s art, as his stand-in turns to filmmaking to regain control and filter his existence through moving pictures.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Face/Off (1997)

Paramount

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 138 minutes

138 minutes Director: John Woo

John Woo Main cast: John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola, Gina Gershon, Dominique Swain, Nick Cassavetes

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola, Gina Gershon, Dominique Swain, Nick Cassavetes Genre: Action, Crime, Science Fiction

Action, Crime, Science Fiction IMDB rating: 7.3 When a dangerous terrorist is in a coma, an FBI agent undergoes a radical new operation to trade faces with his foe to learn the plans of his next attack on LA. When the criminal awakes, taking the cop’s identity and destroying all evidence of the operation, he sets off a complex game of cat and mouse.

A top-notch 90s actioner, Face/Off is among John Woo’s best films outside of Hong Kong. Full of quotable one-liners and built on a delightfully absurd premise, Face/Off is one of the best Showtime movies to add to your watchlist.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

Oscilloscope Laboratories

What you need to know: Rating: 7+

7+ Runtime: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Kelly Reichardt

Kelly Reichardt Main cast: Michelle Williams, Bruce Greenwood, Will Patton, Zoe Kazan, Paul Dano, Shirley Henderson, Neal Huff

Michelle Williams, Bruce Greenwood, Will Patton, Zoe Kazan, Paul Dano, Shirley Henderson, Neal Huff Genre: Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Adventure, Drama, Thriller IMDB rating: 6.5 A group of settlers on the Oregon Trail begin to suspect that their guide is lost and leading them astray in this brilliant western based on a true story.

Director Kelly Reichardt is one of the best chroniclers of American life, and this period drama captures the dark realities of the old west with a stylish precision and bleak intensity. It’s one of the best movies on Showtime.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Logan Lucky (2017)

Bleecker Street

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Runtime: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Main cast: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Seth MacFarlane

Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Seth MacFarlane Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime IMDB rating: 7 Jimmy and Clyde Logan are down on their luck and decide to thumb their noses at a family curse by planning a complex heist at a major NASCAR event in this crime comedy from Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh.

With terrific performances, a sharp script, and a compassionate depiction of America’s have-nots, Logan Lucky is a top-tier choice for your next movie night.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

The Warriors (1979)

Paramount Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 94 minutes

94 minutes Director: Walter Hill

Walter Hill Main cast: Michael Beck, James Remar, David Patrick Kelly, Dorsey Wright, David Harris, Deborah Van Valkenburgh, Brian Tyler

Michael Beck, James Remar, David Patrick Kelly, Dorsey Wright, David Harris, Deborah Van Valkenburgh, Brian Tyler Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller IMDB rating: 7.6 When legendary gang leader Cyrus is murdered while trying to unite New York’s gangs, the Warriors are wrongly blamed for the death. What follows is a night of trying to clear their names while facing off with nearly every gang in the city, all out for blood.

A cult classic, The Warriors has had a huge impact on action movies that followed and remains a campy joy to watch to this day. It’s one of the best Shotime movies to stream. Can you gig it?

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

A24

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 139 minutes

139 minutes Director: David Robert Mitchell

David Robert Mitchell Main cast: Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Callie Hernandez, Don McManus, Jeremy Bobb, Riki Lindhome

Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Callie Hernandez, Don McManus, Jeremy Bobb, Riki Lindhome Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB rating: 6.5 Disenchanted Sam embarks on a strange quest when a woman he barely knows suddenly vanishes. As he tries to discover her whereabouts, Sam is drawn into a dark work of violence and conspiracy.

A critical dud, Under the Silver Lake was one of the best films of 2018 and remains a terrific, bizarre neo-noir from the director of It Follows despite its cold reception. If you like slacker noir films like The Big Lebowski, Brick, and The Long Goodbye, be sure to check it out on Showtime.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Fargo (1996)

Fox

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Runtime: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Joel Coen

Joel Coen Main cast: Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Peter Stormare, Steve Buscemi, John Carroll Lynch, Harve Presnell, Kristin Rudrüd

Frances McDormand, William H. Macy, Peter Stormare, Steve Buscemi, John Carroll Lynch, Harve Presnell, Kristin Rudrüd Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller IMDB rating: 8.1 When a down-on-his-luck car salesman hatches a plan to have his own wife kidnapped to collect ransom money from her father, he sets off a disastrous chain of events, drawing attention from a local cop who smells something fishy as the body count rises.

An incredible crime thriller from the minds of the Coen brothers, Fargo blends mystery, comedy, and great characters to tell a timeless story of bumbling idiocy that has since been revived as a successful series.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Saved! (2004)

MGM

What you need to know: Rating: 9+

9+ Runtime: 92 minutes

92 minutes Director: Brian Dannelly

Brian Dannelly Main cast: Jena Malone, Mandy Moore, Macaulay Culkin, Patrick Fugit, Eva Amurri Martino, Heather Matarazzo, Martin Donovan

Jena Malone, Mandy Moore, Macaulay Culkin, Patrick Fugit, Eva Amurri Martino, Heather Matarazzo, Martin Donovan Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 6.7 Mary’s perfect life is turned upside when she learns that her boyfriend is gay and she’s pregnant. Suddenly, he status as a good Christian girl with Christian friends at her Christian school is under threat as she undergoes an existential crisis.

This satirical comedy flew under the radar upon release, but it’s a great 2000s indie with a dark sense of humor and some surprising performances from its main cast.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Bringing Out the Dead (1999)

Paramount Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Runtime: 121 minutes

121 minutes Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Main cast: Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames, Tom Sizemore, Marc Anthony, Mary Beth Hurt

Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames, Tom Sizemore, Marc Anthony, Mary Beth Hurt Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller IMDB rating: 6.8 A paramedic is losing his grip as he struggles with the memories of those he couldn’t save and his fears of facing any more victims he can’t help as a new street drug claims more lives.

Nic Cage gives a career-best performance in one of Martin Scorsese’s most underrated films, a great choice if you’re looking for something to stream on Showtime.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Chinatown (1974)

Paramount Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 14+

14+ Runtime: 130 minutes

130 minutes Director: Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski Main cast: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez, John Hillerman, Diane Ladd, Roman Polanski

Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez, John Hillerman, Diane Ladd, Roman Polanski Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Drama, Mystery, Thriller IMDB rating: 8.2 Private eye Jake Gittes gets caught up in a massive conspiracy involving betrayals, family secrets, and a city’s shady dealings when he agrees to help a socialite spy on her cheating husband.

A stone-cold classic of the neonoir genre, Chinatown is one of the best films of all time, and naturally one of the best movies on Showtime.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Orion Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 9+

9+ Runtime: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Susan Seidelman

Susan Seidelman Main cast: Madonna, Rosanna Arquette, Aidan Quinn, Mark Blum, Robert Joy, Laurie Metcalf, Anna Levine Thomson

Madonna, Rosanna Arquette, Aidan Quinn, Mark Blum, Robert Joy, Laurie Metcalf, Anna Levine Thomson Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 6.1 A woman obsessed with “Susan,” a woman featured regularly in the personals section of the newspaper, tries to crash a planned rendez-vous, but when an accident and sudden onset of amnesia leads her to forget her identity, she suddenly finds herself enmeshed in Susan’s life.

Featuring Madonna’s first acting role, Desperately Seeking Susan is a ton of fun, with an 80s punk spirit and killer soundtrack.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Margin Call (2011)

Lionsgate

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Runtime: 107 minutes

107 minutes Director: J.C. Chandor

J.C. Chandor Main cast: Kevin Spacey, Zachary Quinto, Simon Baker, Paul Bettany, Ashley Williams, Demi Moore, Penn Badgley

Kevin Spacey, Zachary Quinto, Simon Baker, Paul Bettany, Ashley Williams, Demi Moore, Penn Badgley Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller IMDB rating: 7.1 For 24 hours on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis, a few employees at an investment bank are in full crisis mode as they work to contain the damage and save their own necks before all hell breaks loose.

A phenomenal snapshot of the financial crisis and its causes, Margin Call is a slow-boil thriller that calls into question most of the standards that govern capitalism as we know it. An underappreciated gem, it’s among the best Showtime movies.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Witness (1985)

Paramount Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Runtime: 112 minutes

112 minutes Director: Peter Weir

Peter Weir Main cast: Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Josef Sommer, Lukas Haas, Jan Rubeš, Alexander Godunov, Danny Glover

Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Josef Sommer, Lukas Haas, Jan Rubeš, Alexander Godunov, Danny Glover Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Drama, Romance, Thriller IMDB rating: 7.4 When an Amish child witnesses a murder, a detective is sent undercover to keep him safe from reprisals. Living among the Pennsylvania Dutch community, he slowly finds himself adjusting to the new life and forming a romantic bond with the boy’s mother, all as danger closes in.

Harrison Ford shines in one of his best roles. Witness is a tense, smart thriller with a sharp script.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime.

Zodiac (2007)

Paramount

What you need to know: Rating: 14+

14+ Runtime: 157 minutes

157 minutes Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Main cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards, Chloë Sevigny, John Carroll Lynch, Brian Cox

Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards, Chloë Sevigny, John Carroll Lynch, Brian Cox Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB rating: 7.7 Based on the true story of the hunt for the Zodiac Killer, Zodiac is told through three men who tried to bring the serial killer to justice in the 1960s: a cartoonist, a journalist, and a cop. All three were consumed by the hunt in their own ways.

One of the best journalism movies of all time, a top title in David Fincher’s filmography, a showcase of some of the best actors of the day, and one of the best movies on Showtime, Zodiac is a must-see thriller.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Showtime. That’s our list of the best Showtime movies. We’ll add more options to the list as they make it to the streaming service.

Showtime Showtime offers up great movies and some of the best and most innovative original TV shows, and you can get all of that for a low monthly price. See price at Showtime

Comments