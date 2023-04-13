HBO Max becomes 'Max' with new plans: Here's what it means for subscribers

Max

TL;DR HBO Max is becoming Max on May 23.

Existing HBO Max subscribers will automatically get Max, but their plan features might change.

Max plans start at $9.99/month and go up to $19.99/month.

HBO Max is becoming just ‘Max,’ Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced on Wednesday. With the rebranding, the streaming service is also getting a bunch of new content from Discovery Plus and new prices.

The rebuilt Max will launch in the US on May 23. According to Variety, the company has said it will add over 40 new titles to the streaming service every month.

If you have an HBO Max right now, you'll move to Max at no extra cost.

According to the Max website, all current HBO Max subscribers will automatically get onto the new platform. In May, the HBO Max app will either automatically update to Max or when you open HBO Max, you’ll be prompted to download the Max app. Either way, if you have an HBO Max subscription right now, you will move to Max at no extra cost.

If you get HBO as part of your cable or satellite TV package, you may get Max access at no additional cost. You can head here to find out if your TV provider will support Max.

If you aren’t an HBO Max subscriber, you can get wait till May 23 to sign-up for the service. Alternatively, you can sign up for HBO Max right now, and your account information will be transferred to Max when it arrives.

Max plans, prices, and availability Unlike HBO Max, the rebranded service will have three pricing tiers. The cost of the “ad-free” and “with-ads” plans remains the same as what HBO Max offers currently. However, there’s a third top-tier plan that will offer 4K UHD streaming on more devices at a time and allow a higher number of offline downloads.

This is the biggest change for current HBO Max subscribers of the ad-free plan, who will have to up their subscription if they want to watch 4K content.

Here’s how the three new Max plans stack up:

With Ads: $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

Stream in Full HD on 2 devices at once.

Ad-Free: $15.99/month or $149.99/year.

Stream in Full HD on 2 devices at once, with up to 30 offline downloads.

Ultimate Ad-Free: $19.99/month or $199.99/year.

Stream in 4K UHD on 4 devices at once, with up to 100 offline downloads.

Max will be available on phones, tablets, computers, TVs, streaming players, set-top boxes, and game consoles, just like HBO Max.

What content will Max have? Max will compile all the programming from HBO Max as well as favorites from Discovery. The large library of streaming shows and movies will span across genres like true crime, reality, food, comedy, and more.

You can expect to see all HBO series and movies, Max Originals, and select series and movies from Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, the Turner Library, Looney Tunes, Adult Swim, and more. You’ll also get real-life shows from TV brands: HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, ID, Magnolia, Discovery, and more.

Comments