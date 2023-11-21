Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re relatively new to iPhones or smartphones in general, you may be confused by a “TFW” emblem showing up in your phone’s status bar. Not without reason, either. Thankfully though there’s an easy explanation for why it’s on your iPhone, and it shouldn’t be anything to worry about.

Can you remove the carrier name from the iPhone status bar?

What does TFW mean on my iPhone?

In short: TFW stands for TracFone Wireless, and seeing the label means you’re connected to that US carrier’s network. If you’re unfamiliar, TracFone is a subsidiary of Verizon Wireless, which bought it from Mexico’s América Móvil in 2021.

It operates as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), meaning its doesn’t actually own its network infrastructure. Aside from its own name, other well-known brands under its wing include Safelink, Straight Talk, and Total by Verizon. In the past it had deals with AT&T and T-Mobile, but service has largely moved under Verizon’s umbrella.

Normally you’ll only connect to the TracFone network if you’re customer of that brand or its subsidiaries. There’s a chance you’ll end up on it anyway, however, if your iPhone is set to allow roaming on other networks. This shouldn’t cost anything unless you’re coming from another country and your usual host carrier doesn’t have an international roaming deal.

Can you remove the carrier name from the iPhone status bar? No you can’t, unfortunately. You wouldn’t necessarily want to, because it can be critical to knowing your cellular connection status. Whenever that message field switches to “No Service” or “SOS only,” it’s the primary indicator that your cellular signal is unusable or non-existent.

In some cases the cellular name field can tell you whether calls are being routed over 4G/5G or a local Wi-Fi hotspot. In others, it may be the only way you know you’re roaming — and possibly at risk of a huge phone bill if your plan has restrictive data roaming limits (we’re looking at you, Canadian carriers charging daily for US travel). If you’re worried about roaming, you can toggle it off by going to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options or simply switching off cellular data entirely until you’re back on familiar ground.

The good news is that on iPhones with a display notch or a Dynamic Island, such as the iPhone 15, you probably won’t see your carrier name most of the time. It’s only revealed when you swipe to open the Control or Notification Centers. It’s non-Face ID devices like the iPhone SE that have to put up with carrier info at all times.

