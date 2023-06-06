The best Tracfone smartphones and plans in 2023

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Founded in 1996, Tracfone has provided reliable service at great prices for about a quarter-century. With monthly plans as low as $9.99, it’s hard to ignore. Even though you can bring your own unlocked phone, Tracfone offers a selection of smartphones to pick from. It’s convenient because you don’t have to look around and see which phones work with Tracfone’s network, but the offerings are mainly for those with very modest needs.

Read on to learn more about the best Tracfone plans as well as the best Tracfone smartphones.

Consider going with an unlocked phone As briefly mentioned above, Tracfone doesn’t have the greatest selection of phones. This makes sense as it’s primarily marketed to those looking for cheaper service as a backup, and so flagships probably aren’t in as hot of demand. The good news is you can bring your own phone.

Since Tracfone utilizes GSM technology, it’s compatible with a wide range of phones, including the Galaxy S23, Pixel 7, and iPhone 14. To ensure a specific phone will work with Tracfone, we recommend heading to their website to learn more about supported bands or to check your existing phone for compatibility. Generally speaking, though, if your phone is designed for GSM (most are) and it’s sold in the US, it should play nicely in most cases.

To learn more about some of the phones you can buy unlocked, check out our best Android phones and best cheap phones guides.

Best Tracfone Plans You know what the best Tracfone phones are, but what about the best Tracfone Plans? Let’s take a quick look at the chart below. Keep in mind we only focused on smartphone plans, but Tracfone also supports basic dumb phones.

Data Calls and Text Price Data 500MB 30 day plan

Calls and Text 500 minutes

500 texts

Price $15 monthly

Data 2GB 30 day plan

Calls and Text Unlimited talk & text

Price $20 monthly

Data 3GB plan

Calls and Text Unlimited talk & text

Price $25 monthly



Data 4GB 30 day plan

Calls and Text Unlimited talk & text

Price $30 monthly

Data 8GB 30 day plan

Calls and Text Unlimited talk & text

Price $40 monthly

Data 500MB 60 day plan

Calls and Text 500 minutes

1000 text

Price $25 every 60 days

Data 1GB 60 day plan

Calls and Text 750 minutes

1000 texts

Price $35 every 60 days

Data 1.5GB 90 day plan

Calls and Text 750 minutes

1000 texts

Price $45 every 90 days

Data 2GB 90 day plan

Calls and Text 750 minutes

1500 texts

Price $50 every 90 days

Data 24GB Yearly plan

Calls and Text Unlimited talk & text

Price $200 yearly



First, we need to explain something. While the 30-day plans are straightforward, the 60, 90, and yearly plans might be a bit confusing. Basically, the amount of data and minutes applies to the entire billing period. For example, the $200 plan might last and year and give you 24GB of data, but that’s for the whole year. So this plan is perfect for someone who only uses around 2GB a month and works out to the equivalent of $16.50 a month.

Now let’s be honest; none of these plans are designed for those who use a lot of data. In fact, the biggest plan is the monthly 8GB option. If you need a lot of data, we recommend checking out our guide to the best prepaid plans, or if you want to spend as little as possible, consult our cheap phone plans guide.

The best Tracfone smartphones

Editor’s note: We will continually update the list of best Tracfone smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy A53 is a true mid-ranger from Samsung — in fact, it’s probably one of the best bonafide mid-rangers the company released in years. It’s a pretty affordable phone, though, which means there are some sacrifices to be had. You won’t get a powerful processor, but the phone can do well running your casual apps. It also comes with no 4K 60fps video recording.

All that said, it’s a pretty cool phone considering the price. You get a large, fluid display, a large 5,000mAh battery that lasts a long time, and plenty of lenses. Additionally, the phone comes with Samsung’s three-year update commitment.

Galaxy A53 specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, Full HD+

6.5-inch, Full HD+ Chipset: Exynos 1280

Exynos 1280 RAM: 4/6/8GB

4/6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 64, 12, 5, and 5MP

64, 12, 5, and 5MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 12

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G teeters on the edge between mid-range and entry-level. Its price is pretty low, and some of its specs are fairly weak, but one essential addition makes it an appealing device to those who want specific features on a tight budget. This is the most affordable way to add a handy stylus to your everyday gear, and you can jot down notes in seconds.

The Snapdragon 695 and 6-8GB of RAM are not impressive, but they will get the job done for casual users. That said, you get other benefits. Aside from the stylus, you’ll also enjoy 5G speeds, good hardware, excellent battery life, and a pretty good screen. It’s definitely among the best affordable Tracfone smartphones.

Moto G Stylus 5G specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, FHD+

6.8-inch, FHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 695

Snapdragon 695 RAM: 6/8GB

6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 50, 8, and 2MP

50, 8, and 2MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 12

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’re not done with Samsung phones, as the next entry is the Galaxy A13. This is a lower-end device. It’s still a great handset, though! The device offers excellent performance for the price, the 5,000mAh offers two-day battery life, and even 5G support.

We wish the display was brighter, and the device chargers rather slowly, but these sacrifices are reasonable considering the lower price point. The performance boost you get from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 4GB of RAM make up for the downsides.

Galaxy A13 5G specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, HD+

6.5-inch, HD+ SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB Rear camera: 50, 2, and 2MP

50, 2, and 2MP Front camera: 5MP

5MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 11

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

An Android-centric website like Android Authority recommending the Apple iPhone SE might seem like blasphemy but put away your pitchforks and torches. There are many good reasons you’d want to consider the iPhone SE, the first being that the list of Tracfone smartphones is minimal.

The iPhone SE is a lot of phone for the price. A few hundred dollars will get you a very nicely built device with a metal frame and a glass back. It has pretty powerful specs, including the same A15 Bionic chipset you find in the iPhone 13 series and the non-Pro versions of the iPhone 14 lineup. It has neat features like wireless charging, an IP67 rating, and a camera that’s considered above average.

This device is definitely one of the best Tracfone smartphones around, even if it comes from Apple.

iPhone SE specs:

Display: 4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750

4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750 SoC: Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Battery: 2,018mAh

2,018mAh Software: iOS 15.4

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

David Imel / Android Authority

The iPhone 12 Mini might be a bit behind the times, with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series already out, but it’s still among the best Tracfone smartphones you can get from Apple. It’s also a great high-end option for those who like smaller handsets.

The device comes with a pocketable 5.4-inch display with a 1,080p resolution. You’ll find an A14 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM. The rest of the experience is what you can expect from a premium Apple device. The glass and metal design is great-looking, and performance is nothing to scoff at. Not to mention Apple cameras are very well-respected in the industry.

iPhone 12 Mini specs:

Display: 5.4-inch, 2,340 x 1,080

5.4-inch, 2,340 x 1,080 SoC: Apple A14 Bionic

Apple A14 Bionic RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Rear camera: 12 and 12MP

12 and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 2,227mAh

2,227mAh Software: iOS 14.1

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy A32 5G packs five cameras, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and 64GB of expandable storage. The 6.5-inch HD+ display comes complete with a small Infinity-V notch that also houses a 13MP selfie shooter.

You get a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor to work with, and the display is made from durable Gorilla Glass 5. The Galaxy A32 5G hangs onto the headphone jack, which is always nice to see. It comes in four colorful finishes — Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet.

Galaxy A32 5G specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, HD+

6.5-inch, HD+ SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 720

MediaTek Dimensity 720 RAM: 4/6/8GB

4/6/8GB Storage: 64/128GB Rear cameras: 48, 8, 5, and 2MP

48, 8, 5, and 2MP Front camera: 13MP

13MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 11

