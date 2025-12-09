WearOS 6.1 hits Pixel Watch with new features in tow

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The December Pixel Watch update includes WearOS 6.1, based on Android 16 QPR2.

The update brings new features to Pixel Watch 4 and 3, and security updates to Pixel Watch 2 and newer.

The original Pixel Watch is not eligible for the update.

Earlier today, we covered some new Pixel Watch features: as of today, Pixel Watch 4 owners are getting access to new gesture controls, and both Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 users will enjoy improved Smart Replies. This is all part of WearOS 6.1, which is based on Android 16 QPR2 and is rolling out starting today with the December update for Pixel Watch 4, 3, and 2.

Google‘s shared a post on the Pixel Watch Help forum detailing the update. It’s a pretty significant update for the latest Pixel Watch 4, which is gaining access to a new double pinch gesture similar to the one you’ll find on Apple’s and Samsung’s watches, plus a wrist turn gesture that brings to mind older Android Wear watches.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Double pinching can do things like scrolling lists, sending Smart Replies, snoozing alarms, and more. Twisting your wrist away from your body and back can silence calls and close new notifications. Years ago, Android Wear watches supported a twist gesture that scrolled through the UI — flick away to scroll down, flick toward to scroll up. It doesn’t seem like this update brings back that specific implementation, but it’s easy to see the inspiration. These gestures are enabled by default after the update.

Pixel Watch 4 is also getting an on-wrist tutorial explaining how to use the watch’s raise-to-talk gesture. Pixel Watch 3 and 4 are both getting updates to Smart Replies, powered by a new on-device AI model that Google says is both quicker and uses less power than the previous version.

Pixel Watch 2 is eligible for the update, too, but it won’t benefit from any of these new features — no gestures, no improved Smart Replies. The update does come with some security patches, though, so if you’re wearing a Pixel Watch 2, don’t put it off.

Google says that the December Pixel Watch update with WearOS 6.1 is rolling out via an update to the Pixel Watch app right now. It’s available on Pixel Watch 4, 3, and 2. The original Pixel Watch got its last promised update in October, so if you’re still holding onto that model, it might be a good time to shop for an upgrade.

Follow