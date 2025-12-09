Your Pixel Watch just got smarter, more efficient Smart Replies

Google’s Pixel Watch 4 offers Smart Reply functionality, letting you quickly respond to messages with one of several AI-generated suggestions. Now, Google has announced that it’s bringing even smarter replies to its recent Pixel Watch models.

The search giant announced that it’s bringing smarter Smart Replies to the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4. Google notes that this is possible thanks to an “all-new on-Watch model” that’s twice as fast and uses half the juice of the previous AI model. We’re particularly glad to see significant power savings, as efficiency is particularly important on smartwatches due to their small batteries.

The company also suggested that plenty of respondents preferred responses from the newer model:

The quality and preference rate are also enhanced: in a blind study, 97% of users found the quality equal to or better than before.

This isn’t the only improvement coming to the Pixel Watch 4 today, as Google revealed a trio of new gestures for the smartwatch. This comes after we discovered evidence of these gestures last week.