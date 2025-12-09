Those Pixel Watch 4 gestures we spotted? Google just made them official

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced new Double pinch and Wrist turn gestures for the Pixel Watch 4.

We were the first to spot and report on these gestures last week.

The new one-handed gestures will enable Pixel Watch 4 users to control key watch functions when their hands are full or when tapping the screen isn’t an option.

Just days after our APK teardown revealed signs of new hands-free gestures coming to the Pixel Watch, Google has now officially announced them for the Pixel Watch 4.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Pixel Watch users have been asking for improved gesture controls for years, especially after Raise to Talk on the Pixel Watch 4 made it so convenient to summon Gemini without touching the screen. But finger and wrist-based actions that once existed in the old Android Wear era had been missing from the modern Pixel Watch experience up until now.

Today, Google is formally announcing two new one-handed gestures for the Pixel Watch 4: Double pinch and Wrist turn. These gestures should roll out with a new update to the smartwatch and match the code strings we previously uncovered in the Pixel Watch app last week.

Double pinch arrives on Pixel Watch 4

As Google describes it, the new Double pinch gesture lets you control key watch functions when your hands are full or when tapping the screen isn’t an option. Using Double pinch, you’ll be able to use various features on your Pixel Watch 4, including: Answer or end calls

Pause timers

Interact with notifications

Snooze alarms

Pause music

Select smart replies

And “more,” according to Google Much like Apple’s and Samsung’s gesture systems, Double pinch works by tapping your thumb and index finger together.

Wrist turn makes a comeback

Wrist turn gestures bring back functionality longtime Android Wear fans will remember, but updated for the Pixel Watch era.

With a quick flick of the wrist, you’ll now be able to: Dismiss incoming calls

Silence alerting notifications

Perform other subtle actions without touching the display

Raise to Talk gets even better Moreover, Google is adding a Pixel Watch-exclusive twist to these new gestures. You’ll see contextual on-screen hints on your Pixel Watch 4 right when a Double pinch or Wrist turn gesture is available, so you know exactly when to use it.

Google is also bringing improvements to the existing Raise to Talk gesture. The company is rolling out a step-by-step tutorial that helps new users discover or re-learn the feature.

Together, Double pinch, Wrist turn, and Raise to Talk now form Google’s updated gesture control system for the Pixel Watch 4. It’s unclear if these gestures will be available on older Pixel Watches as well, but we’ll keep an eye out and let you know if that’s on the cards.

The new gestures are only the start of the Pixel Watch upgrades Google’s sharing today, and it’s also enhancing Smart Replies on the Pixel Watch 3 and 4.

Follow