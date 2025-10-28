Farewell, Pixel Watch: The OG wearable is getting its last-ever update

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out the October 2025 update for the original Pixel Watch.

Officially, this is the last update for Google’s first smartwatch.

The update carries minor security and bug fixes.

Google is now rolling out the October 2025 update for the original Pixel Watch after pushing it out earlier this month for the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3. As usual, the rollout of the new software will continue over the next few days.

The October update doesn’t bring Wear OS 6 to the first Pixel Watch, and it’s unlikely the device will get the new version. Instead, it brings minor security updates and bug fixes.

Notably, Google is officially supposed to end support for the original Pixel Watch in October 2025. Released in 2022, Google promised at least three years of updates for the Pixel Watch, and that commitment ends this month. That means it’s highly likely that this latest October 2025 update with version number BW1A.251005.003.W1 is the last and final software update the wearable will ever see.

That said, Google could always decide to extend updates and roll out some surprise security patches if it wants to. There’s nothing stopping the company from doing so. But officially, the company’s obligation ends here.

With software updates now ending, original Pixel Watch users might want to consider upgrading to the Pixel Watch 3 or Pixel Watch 4.

