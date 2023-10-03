Watch the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 launch live here

TL;DR Google will host an in-person Pixel 8 launch event on October 4 in New York City.

You can watch the event live on Google’s website and through the YouTube video embedded here.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2, new Pixel Buds Pro colors, and more at the event.

Google is all set to launch its new Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2. While almost every single detail has leaked about Google’s new hardware, we’re still hoping the company will throw in a surprise or two on the day. Of course, we still have several things to learn from the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 launch event, including the official prices and availability of the devices.

Google will host the Pixel 8 launch starting at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on October 4. The in-person audience event will be held in New York City, but you can follow the livestream on Google’s website or through the embedded YouTube video in this article.

We at Android Authority have created a fun bingo card for the Made By Google launch event. So if find yourself watching the Pixel 8 launch live and feeling bored, you can always play a bit of Bingo with us.

Not only will Google announce its new phones and smartwatch at the event, but we’re also expecting Android 14 to go stable on the day. Google should also officially roll out Wear OS 4 for the original Pixel Watch.

Google could also reveal some new colorways for the Pixel Buds Pro at the event. You can watch our video above to get all the details about the new Pixel 8 series before the October 4 event.

