Here is your Google Pixel 8 launch event bingo card!

TL;DR We’ve created a bingo card to celebrate the Google Pixel 8 launch event.

Watch the event live and see if you can match five squares in a row vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.

At this event, we expect Google to launch the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2.

The October Made by Google event is one of the year’s highlights here at Android Authority. It’s always fun to see Google unveil the newest Pixel phones and other Pixel products. But you know what would make it even more fun? If it was also a bingo game! That’s why we’ve made a Google Pixel 8 launch event bingo card.

The event happens tomorrow, October 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET. You can convert that to your local timezone using this tool. You’ll be able to watch the event live on YouTube by heading to Made by Google’s profile.

Check out the bingo card below, as well as instructions on how to play!

Google Pixel 8 launch event bingo card

The rules of bingo are straightforward. Each time something happens/doesn’t happen at the event, find the corresponding square. Scratch that square off or put something over the square to mark it as complete. As the event goes on, you should be marking squares on a regular basis. The square in the middle is a free space, so it is automatically marked.

Eventually, you might have enough squares marked so that five of them are in a row. The row can be horizontal, vertical, or diagonal. When that happens, that’s a bingo! If you’re in a group, the first one to say “BINGO!” is the winner.

This is just for fun, so there are no prizes on offer if you win. It’s also possible no one will win if the layout of the answers makes it impossible for five squares to get filled. We’ll just need to wait and see!

Regardless, we expect the Google Pixel 8 launch event to include the new Pixel 8 phones, the new Pixel Watch 2, and some updated colors for the Pixel Buds Pro. There could also be other surprises, though, so mark your calendars for the event!

