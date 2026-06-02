Walmart's Onn accidentally leaks its cheaper alternative to Google Nest Cam with Floodlight

Walmart

TL;DR Walmart has accidentally revealed its upcoming Onn-branded security camera with floodlights.

The camera looks identical to its recently launched $35 outdoor camera with Google Home integration.

The floodlight camera also appears to have an embedded motion sensor, so the lights illuminate when a person walks in front.

Last week, Walmart expanded its home security camera lineup under the budget-oriented brand Onn with a new $35 outdoor camera. This sits alongside Onn’s plug-in indoor camera and the wired Video Doorbell, all of which can be included in your Google Home setup and used to get AI-analyzed summaries with Google Home Premium.

However, in addition to the existing devices, Walmart’s video teaser for the new outdoor camera also revealed an unreleased product: an outdoor camera with floodlights. While details around the Onn Floodlight Camera remain scarce, we can tell from the image that the camera module resembles Onn’s indoor camera.

Walmart

Just like other security cameras with floodlights, such as Reolink’s 4K model with 360-degree panning, the big lamps are expected to offer far more illumination and, thus, visibility than the two tiny LEDs on the Outdoor Camera.

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Additionally, the camera appears to have an opaque area that might conceal a motion sensor that activates the floodlights when someone crosses its line of sight. However, we don’t expect it to offer automatic panning like the Reolink.

While Onn is known for budget offerings, there’s no clear information on the price. The unreleased model does not seem to be listed on Walmart’s website at the moment, nor have we seen any leaks that hint at it. Moreover, we can’t say with certainty whether the upcoming camera will also be compatible with Google Home, though there is a good chance it is.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a low-cost camera with floodlights and don’t want to overspend getting the $280 Nest Cam with Floodlight, the TP-Link Tapo Floodlight Camera 2K could be a suitable alternative for just $97. You could also spend $70 more and get Ring’s newest offerings. Given Walmart’s pricing, however, Onn’s offering might be even cheaper, though you might have to settle for 1080p video quality.

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