This dual-4K security camera with 360º panning uses AI to alert you of porch pirates

TL;DR Reolink is expanding its security camera solutions with AI-powered event summaries and natural language searching.

The brand has also announced TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, a new wireless camera with AI-based 360º panning and object tracking.

It features two cameras that combine to provide a 4K video feed.

AI is creeping into every facet of our lives, and so, it’s not surprising for it to make way into our security cameras. Reolink recently introduced a new spin on the concept by unveiling an AI-based system designed to simplify the process of reviewing security camera footage. And now, it is showcasing a more robust system that can potentially save hours of manual scrubbing.

Reolink has announced an upgraded version of its ReoNeura AI system, which allows you to search for specific objects or individuals based on natural language instructions. Its Smart Detection functionality already enables you to scope out particular objects, such as a “gray truck” or a “person in black pants.” You can also scan for pets — or other animals, people, and even detect exactly when packages arrive or are taken away. It alerts you immediately so you can catch porch pirates in action.

Additionally, ReoNeura now offers video captions, among other smart security camera features, to provide an easy-to-understand summary of events, allowing you to receive essential updates without needing to watch the entire clip. These features are available across a range of products, including the already available Elite Floodlight WiFi and the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi, which is being announced today at IFA 2025 in Berlin.

The TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi combines video feed from two 4K cameras. One of these is an ultrawide while the other is a telephoto camera that allows for a 6x hybrid zoom, enabling closer and more focused shots. Meanwhile, the camera base supports 360 ° rotation, along with AI-based tracking, allowing it to automatically track any motion with the array of passive infrared sensors, even if a person or object is initially out of its line of sight. You can also designate no-track zones to prevent false alarms caused by movement outside your property.

The cameras are paired to two floodlights that offer a combined illumination of 3000 lumens, about 1.5 times that of a Philips 20W LED bulb. You can also choose between warm and cool tones so that the floodlights can match the rest of the lighting outside your house.

The TrackFlex Floodlight is now up for pre-ordering on Reolink’s website, which will earn you a 10% early-bird discount. Reolink has yet to reveal the actual price, but we’ve been told it will retail between $200–$250.

