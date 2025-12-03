This $50 Android TV box is getting Gemini before your flagship TV

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Walmart’s budget-friendly Onn 4K Pro streaming box has started receiving Google’s Gemini assistant upgrade.

Gemini replaces Google Assistant and introduces natural conversation and personalized queries for TV.

While Gemini has been released for the Onn 4K Pro, Google TV Streamer, and some TCL TVs, it remains unknown when the rest of the TV streaming ecosystem will make the switch from Google Assistant.

Walmart’s Onn 4K Pro is an impressive Chromecast 4K competitor that doubles up as a Google Assistant-based smart speaker. It’s a $50 streaming box that got an update to Android TV 14 some months ago. Google promised that an update to Gemini is coming “later this year” for the Onn 4K Pro, and it seems that the company is keeping its promise, as users have reported that Gemini is here for the streaming box.

A Reddit user has shared that their Onn 4K Pro just received the Gemini update.

As the intro screens show, Gemini for TV brings natural conversations to TVs. The AI-based digital assistant is replacing Google Assistant on TVs, and it will feature personalized responses based on active Google TV profiles, AI-generated responses, and the ability to use natural language queries to find the next show to binge-watch.

Ironically, the user is still waiting for their Google Home devices to receive the update to Gemini, but their Onn 4K Pro has already received it.

Gemini for TV has so far rolled out to TCL’s QM9K series of TVs and the Google TV Streamer. We haven’t yet received reports of it reaching the 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX, or the 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K TVs, although Google said that these TVs will also receive Gemini this year. There’s still no word on when the rest of the streaming ecosystem will get Gemini, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the wider rollout spilled over into 2026.

