Walmart's $50 Onn 4K Pro just got a major upgrade to Android TV 14

TL;DR Walmart’s Onn 4K Pro has received its long-overdue update to Android TV 14.

The update’s changelog mentions a new security patch level and minor bug fixes. Users have reported that the update also includes a new boot screen with a black background.

Some users report that Dolby Vision issues remain unresolved or worsened for certain apps like Plex.

Walmart launched the Onn 4K Pro in May 2024 with Google TV based on Android TV 12 out of the box. As we noted in our Onn 4K Pro review, it is an impressive Chromecast 4K competitor that doubles up as a Google Assistant-based smart speaker. However, users who bought this $50 streaming box have complained about the lack of updates, especially platform updates. There’s good news, though, as a new update is rolling out to Onn 4K Pro that bumps it up to Android TV 14.

Reddit user geeeman5510 spotted an update to the Onn 4K Pro and shared its update screen, which highlights the platform update to Android TV 14:

The changelog also mentions a security patch level update and minor bug fixes. Based on user comments, the update seems to be rolling out in the US, as users in Canada are not yet receiving it.

Beyond the changelog, users mention that the update fixes lag issues and provides a smoother experience. Apparently, there’s also a new boot screen with a black background.

Some users point out that the update possibly fixes the always-on Dolby Vision bug with Netflix, though it is possible that the issue could have been resolved through a Netflix app update. However, one user mentions that their Settings app crashes when navigating to the “Match content frame rate” stub. Another user mentions that enabling content adaptive switching breaks Dolby Vision, forcing Dolby Vision content in apps like Plex to fall back to HDR.

If you have the Onn 4K Pro, check your box to see if you have received the Android TV 14 update. Let us know your experience with Dolby Vision content and any other changes you find in the new update in the comments below!

