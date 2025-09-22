When is your Google TV getting Gemini? Here’s what we know

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google announced today that Gemini is finally rolling out to Google TV — one of the company’s last remaining platforms that was still relying on the old Google Assistant experience.

However, today’s announcement raises a looming question: When will your Google TV device receive Gemini? Google is notorious for its staggered rollout approach with new software features, and unfortunately, Gemini for Google TV is no different.

Whether you have a Google TV streaming box or a television with Google TV built in, here’s everything we know about when you’ll get the big Gemini update.

Google TV devices that are getting Gemini today

TCL

As of today, September 22, Gemini is only available for one specific family of TCL televisions — specifically, the TCL QM9K series of TVs. There’s a good chance you don’t own a TCL QM9K television, and that’s because TCL just released the TVs in the United States today.

The QM9K is available in four sizes, including the following: 65-inch model for $3,000

75-inch model for $3,500

85-inch model for $4,000

98-inch model for $6,000 Every model ships with Google TV and Gemini available out of the box, and at the time of publication, they’re the only Google TV devices on the market with Gemini working on them right now. So, if you absolutely need to experience Gemini on Google TV ASAP, the TCL QM9K is what you’ll need to buy.

The Gemini Google TV update will continue throughout 2025

Joe Maring / Android Authority

If you don’t feel like spending thousands of dollars just to use Gemini on Google TV, the good news is that Gemini is coming to other Google TV devices. The bad news is that we don’t know exactly when that’s going to happen.

According to Google, all of the following will receive Gemini “later this year”: Google TV Streamer

Walmart Onn 4K Pro

2025 Hisence U7, U8, and UX

2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K It’s unclear if all of these devices will receive Gemini at once or if Google will expand Gemini to them one at a time. It’s hard to imagine Google’s own Google TV Streamer being stuck with Gemini for too long now that TCL’s new televisions have it, so don’t be surprised if the Google TV Streamer is the first device on that list to get Gemini.

However, even if that’s true, we still have no idea what “later this year” means. Gemini could be available on the Google TV Streamer and these other devices later this month, in October, or we may be waiting until late December. All we know for sure is that these devices are getting Gemini at some point before the end of 2025.

There are also plenty of other Google TV boxes/televisions not mentioned in that list. Google notes that “this is just the start,” so Gemini may come to additional devices in 2026. But, at least right now, Google has only confirmed Gemini availability for the models above.

