Survey reveals long time Verizon users are saying goodbye as bills climb and perks vanish

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Verizon is in the news for losing 51,000 postpaid subscribers between April and June this year and then doubling down by removing loyalty discounts and driving bills up. Ironically, the company recently gave away free concert tickets, gift cards, branded freebies, and more. Either way, customers are not amused by their rising bills, and unsurprisingly, many of you are looking to switch carriers.

We received over 1400 votes on our survey, and almost 900 of these votes (~64%) are from users moving out of Verizon because of the bill increase. The comments on our article echo these sentiments. Android Authority reader hunnyeyes777 had been a Verizon customer for 25 years (!), but they have just moved out because of high pricing, no loyalty discounts, and poor service.

Commenter musicachic is in a similar boat, bouncing out from Verizon after 19 years (!).

Commenter shannacoates hasn’t moved out yet, but they’ll be leaving Verizon soon because of the rate increase.

A good 8.7% of voters had already switched out of Verizon in the past six months, making them part of Big Red’s recent subscriber bleed.

Surprisingly, 9% of our voters are due for a higher bill, but they are staying put with Verizon as they feel they are still getting a good deal. 8% of voters aren’t facing a price rise on their phone bills, so they are sticking with the carrier. That’s about 15% of the votes in favor of Verizon.

To wrap up the statistics, 10% of our participating voters are not recent Verizon customers, so they are unaffected by these antics.

We’re seeing similar strong sentiments on Reddit and X, with many long-time users blaming this price increase as the final straw that breaks the camel’s back. A Verizon spokesperson had given us the following statement when the news broke earlier this week: To continue delivering the best customer experience on America’s best 5G network and industry-leading services and tools that save our customers’ time and money, we’re making some adjustments. These adjustments are in line with market rates and allow us to continue to provide top-tier products and services with the vast majority of consumer customers seeing an increase of less than 30 cents. We value our customers’ trust and are dedicated to bringing them even more value. It remains to be seen how this move has affected Verizon’s bottom line and whether the company will reinstate the loyalty discount. Losing many of your most loyal customers has to pinch somewhere, but does it hurt enough for a rollback? Or is the company better off with a smaller subscriber base and higher prices? Time and earnings calls will tell. In the meantime, here are our recommended Verizon alternatives if you want to move out of Verizon.

Follow