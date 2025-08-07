5 carriers you should sign up for instead of Verizon

Joe Maring / Android Authority

If you’re a Verizon customer, chances are you probably aren’t thrilled with the current state of the carrier. We recently reported on a host of plan and price changes, none of which are positive. Verizon is eliminating loyalty discounts, increasing the price of activation fees and other bill charges, and removing Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass perks that were previously included in its plans.

To put it simply, Verizon isn’t in the best position right now, and it’s not just us thinking that; recently, it was reported that Verizon lost 51,000 customers in Q2 of this year, whereas T-Mobile and AT&T both gained customers.

Whether you’re a current Verizon customer who’s fed up with the carrier or you’re considering signing up as a new subscriber, here are five Verizon alternatives I recommend instead.

Visible

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Visible is widely regarded as one of the best Verizon alternatives on the market, and for good reason. If you want a carrier that offers plans on Verizon’s network (plus some extra benefits) at a great price, it doesn’t get much better than this.

There are three Visible plans to choose from, the best being Visible Plus Pro. This is Visible’s flagship plan, offering unlimited 5G “premium data,” unlimited hotspot access at Visible’s fastest speeds (15Mbps), unlimited talk and text to/from Canada and Mexico, and free smartwatch access. You also get two stackable Global Passes each month you have service, which can be used for calls, texts, and data in 140+ international countries.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Visible Plus Pro is shockingly comparable to Verizon’s $90/month Unlimited Ultimate plan, but at just $45/month with taxes and fees included (and often discounted to $40/month), it’s half the price. And if you don’t need everything that comes with Visible Plus Pro, the two other plans are well worth considering, too.

I switched to Visible earlier this year after being a T-Mobile customer for 10 years, and I couldn’t be happier with the service. Data speeds are fast, Visible’s 450GB cap for unlimited data is among the most generous you’ll find, and I love the option to pay for service monthly or annually (the latter of which nets you a nice discount).

US Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

US Mobile is another carrier often mentioned when discussing Verizon alternatives, and it offers a feature you won’t find anywhere else. Unlike any other carrier available today, US Mobile’s plans are powered by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon — meaning you get to choose exactly which network you want to use.

Furthermore, if you get US Mobile’s Multi-Network add-on, you can use two of those networks simultaneously. For example, if you want access to Verizon and T-Mobile wherever you go, US Mobile allows you to do so.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

That’s certainly the most appealing aspect of US Mobile, but even if you’re only concerned with getting Verizon’s network, there’s still a lot to like here.

US Mobile’s Unlimited Premium plan is the most impressive offering. For $44/month with taxes and fees included (and regularly discounted to just $35/month), you get unlimited 5G priority data, unlimited hotspot use, 20GB of international data, international calling/texting, a free smartwatch plan, and the ability to change your network at no added cost. If you’re okay with just 20GB of hotspot data and don’t need a smartwatch plan, the $25/month Unlimited Starter plan is an equally great deal.

Total Wireless

Total Wireless isn’t a carrier we traditionally recommend. Not because it’s a bad option, but because if you’re only shopping for one or two lines, you’re better off with Visible or US Mobile. That said, if you have a big family (or are splitting the bill with friends), Total Wireless can make a lot of sense.

On the surface, Total Wireless’ plans are fine. The cheapest Base 5G Unlimited plan starts at $40/month, while the flagship 5G Plus Unlimited plan goes for $60/month. Base 5G Unlimited is a pretty basic plan, with the only perks being 5GB of hotspot data, calling and texting to some international countries, plus roaming in Canada and Mexico. 5G Plus Unlimited steps things up with unlimited hotspot, more roaming destinations, and a free Disney Plus Premium subscription.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Even with those perks, the 5G Plus Unlimited plan still isn’t the best deal on its own. But Total Wireless offers substantial discounts for family accounts, and that’s where things get interesting. For example, if you sign up for four lines of the 5G Plus Unlimited plan, your total monthly bill comes out to just $120/month, or $30/month per line.

Looked at this way, you can see how Total Wireless can be a good fit for some people, especially since Visible doesn’t support family plans at all. And since Total Wireless operates on Verizon’s network, this can be a great way to keep your family on Verizon at a much more affordable price. Plus, who doesn’t love free Disney Plus?

Xfinity Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Xfinity Mobile isn’t the most talked-about Verizon alternative, largely because you need to be an Xfinity Internet subscriber to access it. That automatically means many people won’t be eligible to sign up, but if you have Xfinity as your home internet provider, the company’s cell phone plans are actually pretty good.

Xfinity Mobile offers two unlimited plans: Unlimited and Premium Unlimited. The former costs $20/month and offers unlimited data (with reduced speeds after 30GB), unlimited mobile hotspot data, unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, and 5GB of data when traveling in the countries. Stepping up to Premium Unlimited gives you faster data speeds (plus an increased data cap of 100GB), faster hotspot data for your first 30GB, higher quality video streaming, and spam call protection — all for just $30/month.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

In addition to the Xfinity Internet requirement, there are some other things to note about Xfinity Mobile. The carrier charges a $25 one-time activation fee for every line you purchase (something we rarely see anymore these days), and taxes/fees aren’t included in the listed prices. On the upside, Xfinity Mobile is powered by Verizon’s network, so if you’re happy with your Verizon coverage, that won’t change at all.

If all of that sounds good to you, Xfinity Mobile is worth a look, especially if you’re in the market for a lower-cost plan.

Spectrum Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you have Spectrum for your home internet rather than Xfinity, it may be worth looking into Spectrum Mobile instead. Although Spectrum’s plans are more expensive, they’re at least worth considering — especially if you already have Spectrum Internet.

Like Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile has two unlimited plans. The base Unlimited plan has unlimited data with reduced speeds at 30GB, 5GB of high-speed hotspot data, free international texting, and 2,000 monthly minutes of calling to Canada and Mexico. The Unlimited Plus plan is $40/month, and with it, you get a higher high-speed data cap of 50GB, 10GB of high-speed hotspot data, and free roaming in 180+ countries.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Unlike Xfinity Mobile, taxes and fees are included in Spectrum Mobile’s listed prices, which should save you a few bucks each month. Looked at that way, Spectrum’s higher prices aren’t too bad. And just like all of the carriers mentioned in this article, Spectrum Mobile uses Verizon’s towers for its cell service.

You are required to have Spectrum Internet to sign up for Spectrum Mobile, meaning it won’t be a good choice for everyone. But if you are a Spectrum customer, definitely keep Spectrum Mobile on your radar.

