This is my favorite Android launcher, and it's not the one you think

Nathan Drescher / Android Authority

We’re probably a lot alike when it comes to launchers. I’ve been bouncing between them for years, trying each one out, getting excited about updates and then being let down when they offered nothing new. I’ve paid for pro launchers and tried going with the locked down stock launcher on a Google Pixel, but nothing really stuck, until Smart Launcher 6.

My Redmagic 10 Pro is my current daily driver. However, its stock launcher is the definition of “just good enough to get by.” It works, but it is bland. I did what every Android owner does and went on a launcher spree. I wasn’t expecting much when I landed on Smart Launcher 6. I had skipped it in the past, but this time, it clicked. Now it’s my go-to launcher.

Which launcher do you use? 73 votes Stock / the one that came with my phone 40 % Smart Launcher 6 5 % Nova Launcher 27 % Niagara Launcher 15 % Lawnchair 3 % Other 10 %

What is Smart Launcher 6? The launcher is developed by a group called The Smart Launcher Team, based out of Italy. They’ve been at it since 2014 and have somehow managed to remain completely independent and unfunded. The team consists of around 50 people working remotely across the world, according to their website.

They make several interesting apps in addition to Smart Launcher 6. There’s Icon Pack Studio, where you can design your own icon packs. And one of my favorites is The Drums, a groove station app that does nothing but provide amazing background beats.

Smart Launcher 6 hits different

Nathan Drescher / Android Authority

The first thing that stood out when I loaded the launcher was the app drawer. Smart Launcher 6 doesn’t dump all your apps into one never-ending list (one of the curses of Android). Instead, it automatically organizes them into categories like Communication, Web, Games, Productivity, and so on. I can even create new categories if I want, but I’m happy with the default setup.

The search bar allows me to search everything, from the web to files on my device.

Then there’s the smart search bar. The devs took some inspiration from iOS here, because I can swipe down from the center of the screen and it will surface a search bar along with some apps it thinks I might like to use. The app suggestions were a little chaotic at first, but after a few days of getting to know me, the launcher became very accurate. The search bar allows me to search everything, from the web to files on my device.

Nathan Drescher / Android Authority

Smart Launcher also learns what I use and when. I always open Pocket Casts in the morning after my bike ride and the launcher now suggests it for me. No need to open anything. Just tap and go.

These features won me over

Nathan Drescher / Android Authority

One feature that took me by surprise was the left-side news feed. It works a lot like the old Google Now tab. I’m a yearly Pro subscriber and with that I can add my own RSS feeds to the tab, and now when I swipe left I get a personalized feed with no ads.

Then there’s pop-up widgets. I’ll be honest, I’ve never been big on widgets (especially on Android). I feel like they look bad, clutter the homescreen, and have no consistency between them. But Smart Launcher 6 has a clever solution. I can assign a widget to an app icon, and then double-tap that app on my home screen to pop the widget open. It’s clean and surprisingly useful. My calendar widget is tucked into my calendar icon, and I’ve set the weather widget to the clock.

Special mention: design aesthetics

The visual design options of Smart Launcher 6 deserve a special mention. Smart Launcher had a frosted glass look before Apple started talking about “liquid glass.” It’s subtle and modern. Plus, features like adaptive icons, nightly backups, and an intuitive customization panel make this one polished launcher.

Where it falls short

Nathan Drescher / Android Authority

Nothing is perfect, and Smart Launcher 6 isn’t without its flaws. For starters, many of its best features are locked away behind a pro subscription. Thankfully a yearly sub was inexpensive for me, around $30. I’m happy to pay for something I actually use, and I like supporting teams building great apps.

It works fine on my Redmagic Nova tablet, but it doesn’t wow me like it does on my phone. It does all the same things, but it doesn’t really take advantage of all that extra screen real estate. I feel there’s a missed opportunity here to be the company that actually cares about Android tablets. It would put them in a very small minority of launchers indeed.

I’m sticking with it

Nathan Drescher / Android Authority

The other day I realized I haven’t gone looking for a new launcher in months. Smart Launcher 6 has stayed on my phone (and tablet) longer than any other launcher in years. It fits how I use my phone instead of forcing me to change how I interact with Android. I don’t spend time fussing with icon packs or layouts.

It’s fast and smart. It makes my daily routine smoother. I no longer keep half a dozen launchers on my device as a backup “just in case.” Smart Launcher 6 gets the fundamentals right and excels at turning my device into an actual smart tool. That’s everything I want from a launcher.

