After its latest setbacks, there’s simply no reason to stick with Nova Launcher

Andy Walker / Android Authority

When I wrote about Nova Launcher’s demise nearly six months ago, I never imagined it would be revived in 2026. Yet, here we are — somehow, Nova Launcher has returned.

After the app was sold by its founders to the analytics firm Branch in 2022, it remained under a thin veil of dust for years. In 2025, the developers confirmed that the app would no longer receive updates. It was, for all intents and purposes, presumed dead. However, in recent months, we noted a steady stream of patches rolling out. Something was happening.

Then, last month, some good news arrived. Nova Launcher was bought by Swedish developer Instabridge, which “long admired” the launcher and was intent on being “responsible owners.” After years of decay, it sounded too good to be true.

Are you using Nova Launcher in 2026? 2091 votes Yes, and I have no plans to ditch it. 35 % Yes, but I’m growing concerned about recent developments. 21 % I use it on and off with other launchers. 6 % No, I ditched Nova Launcher when it was first sold in 2022. 15 % No, but I only ditched Nova Launcher after the recent updates. 14 % I’ve never used Nova Launcher on my phone. 9 %

Welcome to the era of ads and trackers

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Nova Launcher has a slew of legacy users who grew accustomed to one of Android’s best ad-free apps for years. However, it’s clear that things need to change to keep the app relevant and, more importantly, financially viable.

After Nova update 8.2.4 was issued on the day of Instabridge’s purchase announcement, users discovered several ad- and tracker-related strings added to the app’s codebase. Then, a flurry of grabs from Reddit users’ home screens offered visual indications of how these changes would affect Nova — ads on the home screen and in the app drawer.

Instabridge did hint that it was “evaluating ad-based options for the free version,” but that’s a lot more ponderous and pandering than “The free next version of Nova will be the first to include ads.” This surprise development was the first blow to fans who’ve already been burned once before.

Considering I use my launcher far more than any other app, and the depth of access it has, I find the addition of new trackers particularly unsettling.

Beyond the sudden arrival of ads, the new version of Nova Launcher also packed another surprise that wasn’t mentioned in the announcement post — even more trackers.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Trackers are necessary for developers, whether it’s to monitor an app’s health, gather practical user feedback to improve it, or serve ads to ensure a steady income stream. I don’t necessarily mind apps that have trackers — some of my favorite apps have plenty — but what I do mind is the unannounced implementation of these within an app that previously lacked them.

According to Exodus Privacy data, Nova Launcher 8.1.6, launched before the Instabridge purchase confirmation, had just two trackers. That’s about normal for many of the launchers I tested in 2025. In comparison, Nova Launcher 8.3 has eight.

Years of standing still left Nova Launcher behind

Andy Walker / Android Authority

When Nova was at its prime, there were few Android launchers that could challenge it. Some users believe that it still deserves this legacy status. But in 2026, there are so many alternatives supported by established developers that offer a clear development path and a history of trust. After switching owners more often than a used car, I have no idea what to expect in Nova Launcher’s future.

I ditched the app the moment it was offloaded by its original developers. It was a sad day, yes, and it did wreck my workflow for several months afterward, but looking at the app’s last four years and judging by what I’ve seen so far from the new custodians, I’m happy I made the decision back then.

Do you think Nova Launcher is still the best Android launcher? 1082 votes Yes. It was and still is. 30 % Yes, but the lack of active development is challenging that status. 29 % It was in the past, but newer Android launchers are better (elaborate in comments). 23 % No, it was never the best Android launcher. 6 % I’m not sure; I haven’t used it in ages. 7 % I have never used Nova Launcher. 5 %

I hopped aboard launchers that offered far more practical solutions. Octopi Launcher bests Nova on foldable phones and larger display devices, allowing for multiple individual screen setups. Then there’s Niagara Launcher, which excels as a focused, productivity-first approach to app management. Kvaesitso and AIO Launcher — my current solution — offer me all the information-rich widget support I could want and vertical scrolling designs. While Lawnchair is a richer, open-source version of Pixel Launcher with loads more options. In comparison, Nova feels stuck in the past, serving an Android that no longer exists.

Of course, I understand those who just can’t let go of Nova Launcher. Choosing a launcher is particularly personal, and switching an app as integral as it is extremely difficult, especially if you’ve fully embraced its customization potential. You might have years of configuration files, a specific aesthetic honed over hours of tinkering, and a love for the unnoticed, unique features that only Nova possesses.

Octopi Launcher Niagara Launcher Kvaesitso AIO Launcher Lawnchair

There are ways you can keep the warm glow of yesteryear on your cheek for a little longer. Install an older version of Nova Launcher and ensure you’ve backed up that APK: I’d recommend version 7.057 for the pre-Branch experience or 8.1.6 as the latest version with minimal trackers.

I’d recommend version 7.057 for the pre-Branch experience or 8.1.6 as the latest version with minimal trackers. Disable automatic updates in the Play Store: This will prevent Nova from updating to the latest version in the background.

This will prevent Nova from updating to the latest version in the background. Use Private DNS or an ad-blocking app: If you’ve already installed a newer version of Nova and don’t want to roll back, you can mitigate the ads and trackers to a degree by preventing Nova from communicating with tracker and ad domains. This should offer some degree of privacy. While these solutions let you enjoy Nova Launcher as you remember it just a little bit longer, these are temporary measures — at some point, you’ll have to upgrade the app to function on newer versions of Android. At some point, you’ll have to come to terms with the fact that Nova Launcher, as we once knew it, is no more.

Good luck, Nova Launcher, but I’m not coming back

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Although it appears that Nova Launcher is entering a new stable era, I can’t help but feel that this is another false dawn.

There’s no doubt that new custodian Instabridge got off to a bad start. It should’ve been more exact with its ad-related language in its announcement post. It shouldn’t have skirted around the new tracker inclusions, either. That said, we all make mistakes, and — I’ll be charitable here — the developer seemingly has the best of intentions. It hasn’t rolled out any substantive features yet, but the focus on refining rather than revolutionizing the launcher is welcome. It has been far more frank about its plans than Branch, and that alone is refreshing. The developer seems genuinely committed to Nova’s long-term support and growth.

Sure, if you can look past the ads, trackers, stunted development, and many alternatives on offer, there is a lot to be excited about as a Nova fan — some of our readers still are. But I find it hard to support an app that has disappointed its userbase for so long. Perhaps things will change, and I genuinely hope they do, but I won’t be reinstalling the launcher any time soon — perhaps never again. And if you aren’t beholden to it like the few holdouts out there, I suggest you consider moving on too.

