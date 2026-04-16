The best minimalist Android launcher just got much easier to style

Niagara Launcher

TL;DR The latest Niagara Launcher update introduces Niagara Studio.

Users can now enjoy deeper customization with expanded Anycons styles, such as Stellar and Watercolor.

The update boosts productivity by integrating web suggestions and quick calculations directly into the search bar.

Niagara Launcher is one of the best launchers around for Android users seeking focus. It replaces the usual icon grid with a vertical list, encouraging more mindful phone use. The launcher’s new Studio Update strengthens this approach by giving users professional tools for personalization. It’s currently rolling out to the company’s community channels and will arrive through an app update on Google Play in the coming weeks.

With Niagara Studio, Niagara makes it much easier to make your Android display your own. Previously, personalizing Android required juggling various icon packs, wallpaper apps, and widget editors. With Theme Studio, you can create your own themes, switch between them, and share them in just a few taps.

Once you’ve updated the Niagara app, you’ll be able to find themes under Settings. To create personalized themes, look for the Create Theme option in the same location. This is also where all the other themes available to you are located.

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Niagara Launcher

These themes go beyond simply changing backgrounds; they create a unified look by aligning wallpaper, icons, and system colors. For users seeking finer control, the Studio centralizes options to adjust Anycons, Niagara’s adaptive icon technology. This ensures all apps have a consistent look, even without developer-created icons.

Niagara Launcher

Finally, for Niagara Pro users, the update lets you search contacts and start calls or messages right from the alphabet scroll bar.

Along with this update, there’s a new brand name behind Niagara Launcher: Mellowdrop Studio. The hippy-sounding rebrand supposedly stems from a desire to depict a team that’s “young, independent, creative, and full of energy.”

The Studio Update keeps Niagara’s minimalism while empowering users to customize easily. It reduces distractions without sacrificing personalization, making Niagara a top choice for a beautiful, functional phone with a simple setup. Be sure to look for the new update via Niagara’s community channels and in an upcoming Niagara app update.

This post has been updated to remove references to features that arrived prior to the Studio Update.

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