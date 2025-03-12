These are all the Verizon Value brands: Who are they for and why so many?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Verizon Wireless is most commonly associated with its postpaid wireless service, but it actually has a diverse portfolio of value-oriented brands. While Verizon Prepaid and Visible are arguably the two biggest Verizon Value brands, there are many different options to choose from. Some of these brands have somewhat overlapping target audiences, though there are certainly key differences to be found across each brand.

Curious about what each Verizon Value brand offers and how they stand apart? Let’s take a closer look.

Do you have a Verizon Value brand you prefer above the rest? 8 votes I prefer Verizon Prepaid. 25 % Visible, hands down. 13 % Total Wireless is the best option. 25 % I prefer a different Verizon Value brand (tell us which in the comments) 13 % I don't recommend any of them. 25 %

Verizon Prepaid Who is it for? Verizon Prepaid is ideal for those who want service directly from Verizon but either don’t qualify for postpaid plans or need a temporary option, such as a line for a teenager.

Verizon Prepaid is ideal for those who want service directly from Verizon but either don’t qualify for postpaid plans or need a temporary option, such as a line for a teenager. How much does it cost? Plans range from $45 to $70 per month.

Plans range from $45 to $70 per month. How does it stand out? Verizon Prepaid offers multi-line discounts and limited in-store customer support (typically at Verizon corporate locations only.) The Verizon name carries strong brand recognition, and many customers feel more comfortable getting prepaid service from a brand they know. Just be aware Verizon Prepaid operates largely as a separate service, with notable differences from postpaid plans, particularly in terms of phone options, insurance, payment plans, and perks. While some customer support is available in-store, it’s typically only at corporate locations. Plans start at $35 per month for 15GB, and Verizon Prepaid offers two unlimited plans priced at $50 and $60 per month. Both of these unlimited plans include multi-line discounts, lowering prices to as low as $34 per line for five lines on the basic plan, or $44 per line for five lines on Unlimited Plus. We recommend the Unlimited Plus plan over the basic plan as it offers 50GB of high-priority data, 25GB of high-priority hotspot access, and 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity. All Verizon Prepaid plans include solid international features. Even the 15GB plan provides unlimited calls, texts, and data in Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Plus, users get 2GB of high-speed data per day before speeds drop to 3G.

Visible

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Who is it for? Visible is perfect for individual users seeking truly unlimited, no-frills data.

Visible is perfect for individual users seeking truly unlimited, no-frills data. How much does it cost? Plans range from $25 to $45 per month.

Plans range from $25 to $45 per month. How does it stand out? Visible Plus provides priority levels identical to Verizon’s higher-tier postpaid plans for much less. Visible is a no-frills service with few extras or perks — but its simplicity is part of the appeal. There are just two plans: Visible Basic for $25 a month and Visible Plus for $45 a month (or $35 a month if you activate the service with the code 35PLUS). There’s also an annual plan option that saves $25 a year for Visible Basic or $145 for Visible Plus.

Both plans offer unlimited data, though the Basic plan may see slower speeds during congestion. That said, Visible Plus is less likely to be deprioritized, as it offers the same priority level as mid-tier Verizon postpaid plans.

All Visible plans include unlimited mobile hotspot access and free calls and texts to Mexico and Canada. Visible Plus adds even more international perks, such as unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of daily data in Mexico and Canada. Additionally, Plus users receive one Global Pass per month (bankable up to 12 passes) for roaming in hundreds of other locations.

Be aware Visible has no physical retail presence, so all purchases and customer service must be handled online. While the support is more than capable of handling your issues, the lack of in-person assistance may make Visible a better fit for tech-savvy users or those who have someone available to help such as a friend or family member.

Visible - Plans starting at $25 a month for a limited time! Visible - Plans starting at $25 a month for a limited time! Aiming to simplify and reduce the costs of mobile connectivity, Visible by Verizon is a simplified carrier that offers limited plans, no hidden fees, and connectivity to the Verizon network. See price at Visible Save $5.00

Total Wireless

Total by Verizon

Who is it for? Large families looking for discounted service, with prices as low as $23 per line per month for five lines.

Large families looking for discounted service, with prices as low as $23 per line per month for five lines. How much does it cost? Plans range from $23 to $60 per month.

Plans range from $23 to $60 per month. How does it stand out? Select plans include Disney Plus, and the service offers several international perks. Unlike Visible, which focuses on unlimited data with minimal extras, Total Wireless provides a more traditional prepaid experience similar to AT&T-owned Cricket Wireless or Metro by T-Mobile. Though still more affordable than Verizon postpaid plans, the price gap is smaller compared to Visible, especially for those who only need a single line or two.

Total Wireless offers a variety of plans, many with extensive international calling and data options. Some plans even include a Disney Plus subscription. Though it doesn’t have the same in-store presence as Cricket or Metro, Total Wireless has expanded its retail footprint in recent years, with its products available at stores like Walmart and Dollar General. However, in-person customer service may be limited outside of official Total stores.

Where Total stands out is its multi-line discounts. While a few Verizon Value brands offer this, Total’s discounts add up quickly and are some of the most generous you’ll find here. For example, its Base 5G plan costs as low as $23 per line for five lines. While this plan doesn’t include a Disney Plus membership, it does offer international features and a six-month Disney Plus Premium trial (ad-free).

Total Wireless - plans starting at $40/mo Total Wireless - plans starting at $40/mo Total Wireless offers some of the cheapest family plans in the prepaid world, backed by Verizon's well-known network. Get the Deal

Straight Talk

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Who is it for? Regular Walmart shoppers.

Regular Walmart shoppers. How much does it cost? Plans range from $23 to $60 per month.

Plans range from $23 to $60 per month. How does it stand out? Straight Talk offers Walmart Plus on select plans and a solid selection of premium devices, often at significant discounts. Despite Walmart not being in its name, Straight Talk is as much a Walmart sub-brand as it is a Verizon one. Walmart is its exclusive retail partner, and higher-tier plans (Platinum and Gold Unlimited) include a Walmart Plus membership, which provides benefits such as Paramount Plus, free grocery delivery, free shipping, and gas discounts. These plans start at $65 and $55 per month, respectively, but multi-line discounts can lower costs to $35 per line for four or more lines.

Straight Talk includes international calling and texting to Canada and Mexico on all plans except the entry-level Bronze plan, which is not recommended for most users due to its limited 10GB high-speed data cap and its lack of multi-line discount support.

While unlimited data is common in prepaid services, Straight Talk stands out by offering uncapped hotspot access. However, data speeds may still be deprioritized during network congestion, depending on Verizon’s traffic management.

Walmart Family Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Who is it for? Families seeking affordable multi-line plans without the need for premium phones or extras.

Families seeking affordable multi-line plans without the need for premium phones or extras. How much does it cost? Plans range from $24.88 to $49.88 per month.

Plans range from $24.88 to $49.88 per month. How does it stand out? All plans (except the lowest tier) include unlimited calling to Canada and Mexico. At first glance, Walmart Family Mobile (WFM) appears similar to Straight Talk. Both are exclusive to Walmart, though WFM does not offer Walmart Plus perks. In many ways, I’d best WFM as a more budget-friendly alternative to Straight Talk.

WFM’s most affordable plan starts at $24.88 per month for 5GB of high-speed data, while its $49.88 plan includes unlimited data and 30GB of hotspot access. Additional lines cost just $24.88 each and come with the same perks as the primary line. For instance, if you choose the $49.88 plan, extra lines will also receive unlimited talk, text, data, and 30GB of hotspot access for roughly half the normal cost per line.

Due to its focus on limited data plans, WFM is an excellent choice for first-time phone users or those looking for a low-cost alternative. It also offers several feature phones for customers uninterested in smartphones.

Walmart Family Mobile - Prices starting at $25/mo Walmart Family Mobile - Prices starting at $25/mo Walmart Family Mobile is a budget carrier ideal for those with fairly basic mobile needs. See price at Walmart

Simple Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Who is it for? Users seeking a straightforward, no-frills plan.

Users seeking a straightforward, no-frills plan. How much does it cost? Plans start at $25 per month.

Plans start at $25 per month. How does it stand out? Offers international roaming in numerous Latin American countries. As its name suggests, Simple Mobile provides a hassle-free experience with basic phone options and easy-to-understand plans. It offers limited data plans (3GB, 5GB, or 15GB) for $25, $30, and $40 per month, respectively, along with unlimited plans that include either 5GB or 15GB of high-speed data starting at $50 per month. Multi-line discounts are available.

Simple Mobile is particularly appealing for those with connections in Latin America, as all plans include international calling credits and roaming in various countries, including Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Brazil. If you frequently travel to these regions, Simple is hard to beat for such a low starting price.

Simple Mobile - plans starting at $25/mo Simple Mobile - plans starting at $25/mo Simple Mobile is a no-frills mobile service that is designed for those looking for the power of Verizon's network on a tight budget. Get it now

Tracfone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Who is it for? Those who want a simple burner phone experience.

Those who want a simple burner phone experience. How much will it cost? Prices range with monthly plans typically running $15 to $40 a month.

Prices range with monthly plans typically running $15 to $40 a month. How does it stand out? It offers call, text, and data packages that don’t expire in a year for those who only need their phone as a backup device. Tracfone is one of the oldest prepaid providers, continuing to thrive due to its popularity as a low-cost burner phone option, a convenient choice for international travelers who occasionally do business in the U.S., and a reliable backup line for those who still use landlines as their primary communication method.

Tracfone offers prepaid cards with a limited number of minutes, texts, and data, with expiration periods ranging from 30 to 365 days. It also provides traditional plans with unlimited talk and text, along with data options from 1GB to 20GB per month. Customers willing to prepay for 3, 6, or 12 months upfront can receive significant discounts. For example, the 20GB plan, normally $40 per month, drops to an effective $32 per month when paid annually upfront for $384.

Tracfone - plans as low as $15/mo Tracfone - plans as low as $15/mo Tracfone is ideal for those looking for low or no data plans that you can pay in advance and forget about. See price at Tracfone

Safelink

Who is it for? Those with low incomes are looking to save on their phone bill.

Those with low incomes are looking to save on their phone bill. How much will it cost? It’s free, though you may have to pay for a device.

It’s free, though you may have to pay for a device. How does it stand out? Again, it’s free! Safelink stands out from the other brands on this list because it is specifically designed for the Lifeline program, which provides discounted services to individuals with lower incomes. While every brand on this list — except Visible and Verizon Prepaid — qualifies for the Lifeline discount, Safelink is the only option offering a completely free plan.

Eligible users receive 10GB of monthly data, 5GB of hotspot access, and unlimited talk and text at no cost. Additionally, they get a three-month Amazon Prime trial, with the option to continue at a discounted rate. However, users must bring their own device or purchase one. Fortunately, affordable options are typically available for under $100, and sometimes even under $50. You can learn more about Safelink from its official website.

What brands do we most recommend? For those seeking unlimited service on Verizon’s network, Visible remains the best value and our number one recommendation out of all of Verizon’s Value brands. It offers an excellent balance of pricing and features, though one caveat is that it relies on online-only customer service. Users should be comfortable troubleshooting issues themselves or have someone who can assist them if needed.

If you prefer a more traditional customer experience with easier management, Verizon Prepaid or Total Wireless are strong alternatives. Meanwhile, Straight Talk ($30 at Straight Talk) is a solid choice for those who can take advantage of Walmart Plus benefits.

For a budget-friendly option without extra frills, Walmart Family Mobile and Tracfone are both worth considering, even though they cater to slightly different market segments.

You might like