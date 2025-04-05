Unlimited plans will often throttle for excessive use, but what does that mean?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Users on “unlimited” data plans are often surprised when they’re throttled or cut off for excessive usage, due to vague or inconsistent fair use policies across carriers.

Recent Reddit cases show how customers can sometimes get penalized even when using data for tasks like software updates or video calls during emergencies.

Carriers should clearly define their data thresholds and send warnings before cutting access, as better communication would prevent confusion and frustration.

How much is excessive use when it comes to your unlimited plan? Most people can agree that heavy daily use of a hotspot — especially using it like a home internet connection for large downloads — can easily be seen as abuse. Some might even say that constantly running speed tests or downloading large files on mobile is pushing it. Unfortunately, every carrier seems to define “fair use” differently, and the lack of clear standards can lead to confusion. Two recent Reddit posts highlight just how murky this can get.

First, take a report from HannahOpsi88, a US Mobile customer on the No Contract subreddit. After severe storms disrupted their regular internet, the user relied on their hotspot as a temporary solution. During that time, they updated to the latest version of macOS and mostly used the connection for streaming music and Zoom calls. The end result was about 24GB of data in a single day.

After about seven hours, the hotspot stopped working and displayed a message saying it wasn’t included in their plan.

When they reached out to US Mobile, the customer was told the compliance team was reviewing the usage and would respond within 24 hours. The connection was ultimately restored. To be fair, some might argue that downloading big files like a system update should raise flags. But let’s be honest — most users don’t read the fine print and assume “unlimited” means just that.

This isn’t the only recent controversy involving US Mobile and its data policies, either.

The company also faced backlash after quietly changing its Unlimited Premium plan on the Dark Star (AT&T) network. At first, it advertised unlimited hotspot access. But then, users who crossed the 100GB mark started getting cut off. Soon after, US Mobile imposed an official cap on hotspot usage and began cracking down on other high-data activities like speed testing, large downloads, or intentional testing. While this was within their rights under the fair use policy, not all customers appreciated the sudden enforcement.

To be clear, I don’t fault US Mobile for monitoring data abuse. In most cases, the users being cut off were clearly testing the limits. Still, the earlier Reddit case could have been handled better. That user wasn’t trying to abuse the plan — they were just getting by during an outage.

Again, US Mobile is far from the only one that watches for abuse. Even Visible, known for allowing heavier use than many carriers, recently throttled a user named TechOutonyt after they used 450GB in eight hours. That’s undeniably excessive, and this user has a history of pushing limits and posting about them online. Still, unlike US Mobile, Visible didn’t cut off service entirely — it just slowed it down.

Better clarity from carriers would be very helpful

What do you consider excessive use, and when is it fair to cut or throttle the account? 30 votes Anything over 100GB a month is excessive and deserves action. 3 % Anything over 500GB a month is excessive and deserves action. 23 % Any major sudden spikes (think 50GB a day) should see at least temporary throttling. 20 % Unless massively obvious use (think 1TB+), there should be a warning before any major action. 20 % Unless it's clearly marketed as having cut offs or slow downs for heavy use, it shouldn't. 27 % Other (Tell us in the comments) 7 %

It’s understandable that carriers need to manage how much data is being consumed, especially for prepaid brands that don’t control the network infrastructure. I don’t personally believe that unlimited data has to mean “literally no limits.” The problem is that everyone interprets “unlimited” differently. More clarity would go a long way.

Each carrier handles usage differently, so they should be upfront about what triggers enforcement. For instance, is it a sudden spike or sustained daily usage that’s more likely to get flagged? I’d also argue that, in cases where excessive use might stem from customer confusion, a warning email should be sent before cutting off access.

Even if carrier agreements limit what can be disclosed, more transparent marketing and communication would be a major step forward.

