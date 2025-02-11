Is there a way to temporarily turn off Visible Global Pass while traveling?

There are many reasons why we recommend Visible (particularly Visible Plus) as the best alternative to Verizon , but its low pricing and great international features don’t hurt any. Visible Plus has offered a free Global Pass per month for a while now, but late last year the carrier improved the benefit by giving users the ability to roll over any unused days up to the maximum limit of 12 days in total.

Do you know what makes this feature even better? The ability to pause it while traveling from country to country.

While Visible’s official instructions for using the pass require you to turn on Global Pass and international roaming before you leave the US, it’s possible to pause the feature temporarily without disabling it altogether. To be clear, you do not want to ever disable Global Pass once you leave the US but there is a simple way to pause it so it won’t charge you for an unused day.

It starts by setting up Global Pass just as Visible’s official website recommends:

Sign in to your Visible account via the website or app. Navigate to Overview section, then select Global Pass. Agree to the Global Pass Terms and Conditions, and select Enable Global Pass. Disable roaming once you leave the US. The exact steps will vary depending on your OS and device manufacturer, but for the Pixel 9, you go to Settings > Network & Internet > SIMs and tap SIM Name. Then tap the Roaming Switch off. As long as roaming remains disabled, you won’t be charged for a Global Pass day. Simply turn on Roaming on the days you want to use it.

Being able to pause Visible Plus means you don’t have to burn through your Global Pass credits on days when you will have easy access to Wi-Fi or other alternative connections such as train rides across Europe, or if you are going to be so remote you don’t need your phone at all for parts of the journey such as an epic hiking trip.