All the games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in November

Nintendo Switch Online has steadily become a treasure trove for retro game enthusiasts. Initially met with skepticism, the platform has matured over time, offering a plethora of games from the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, N64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance eras.

With the recent inclusion of titles like The Mysterious Murasame Castle, Devil World, and Castlevania Legends, the service continues to expand its rich catalog. Notably, the Expansion Pack tier has added Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, and Game Boy Advance games, further broadening the array of classic titles available.

This guide provides an updated list of upcoming Nintendo Switch Online games in November.

List of games Alien Hominid HD: November 1st (already available) Enchanted Portals: November 1st (already available) Fusion Paradox: November 1st (already available) Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun: November 1st (already available) RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe: November 1st (already available) Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story: November 1st (already available) My Time at Sandrock: November 2nd Star Ocean The Second Story R: November 2nd Thirsty Suitors: November 2nd Amabilly: November 3rd Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition: November 3rd Ebenezer and The Invisible World: November 3rd Jumanji: Wild Adventures: November 3rd One Night: Burlesque: November 3rd WarioWare: Move It!: November 3rd Football Manager 2024 Touch: November 6th PlateUp!: November 7th Salt and Sacrifice: November 7th While the Iron’s Hot: November 8th Berzerk: Recharged: November 9th Catan: Console Edition: November 9th Double Dragon Advance: November 9th Dungeons 4: November 9th Nine Years of Shadows: November 9th Sanabi: November 9th Spells & Secrets: November 9th Super Double Dragon: November 9th Air Twister: November 10th Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2: November 13th Spirittea: November 13th Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered: November 13th Astral Ascent: November 14th Hogwarts Legacy: November 14th KarmaZoo: November 14th Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2: November 14th Super Crazy Rhythm Castle: November 14th The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone: November 14th The Last Faith: November 15th Astlibra Revision: November 16th Dredge: The Pale Reach: November 16th Flashback 2: November 16th The King of Fighters XIII Global Match: November 16th Bluey: The Videogame: November 17th Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections: November 17th Persona 5 Tactica: November 17th Super Mario RPG [Remake]: November 17th The Smurfs: Learn and Play: November 17th The Walking Dead: Destinies: November 17th In Stars and Time: November 20th Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Lord of Nothing: November 21st Worldless: November 21st Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection: November 22nd Train Valley 2: Community Edition: November 22nd Guns and Spurs 2: November 24th My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance: November 28th Gothic II Complete Classic: November 29th BioMutant: November 30th Cricket 24: November Project Downfall: November Wildshade: Unicorn Champions: November We’ll be back next month with all the new games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in December.

