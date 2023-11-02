Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Gaming

All the games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in November

Here's a list of some of the anticipated games releasing on the Nintendo Switch in November 2023.
By
7 hours ago
Nintendo Switch Header 17
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Nintendo Switch Online has steadily become a treasure trove for retro game enthusiasts. Initially met with skepticism, the platform has matured over time, offering a plethora of games from the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, N64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance eras.

With the recent inclusion of titles like The Mysterious Murasame Castle, Devil World, and Castlevania Legends, the service continues to expand its rich catalog. Notably, the Expansion Pack tier has added Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, and Game Boy Advance games, further broadening the array of classic titles available.

This guide provides an updated list of upcoming Nintendo Switch Online games in November.

List of games

  1. Alien Hominid HD: November 1st (already available)
  2. Enchanted Portals: November 1st (already available)
  3. Fusion Paradox: November 1st (already available)
  4. Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun: November 1st (already available)
  5. RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe: November 1st (already available)
  6. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story: November 1st (already available)
  7. My Time at Sandrock: November 2nd
  8. Star Ocean The Second Story R: November 2nd
  9. Thirsty Suitors: November 2nd
  10. Amabilly: November 3rd
  11. Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition: November 3rd
  12. Ebenezer and The Invisible World: November 3rd
  13. Jumanji: Wild Adventures: November 3rd
  14. One Night: Burlesque: November 3rd
  15. WarioWare: Move It!: November 3rd
  16. Football Manager 2024 Touch: November 6th
  17. PlateUp!: November 7th
  18. Salt and Sacrifice: November 7th
  19. While the Iron’s Hot: November 8th
  20. Berzerk: Recharged: November 9th
  21. Catan: Console Edition: November 9th
  22. Double Dragon Advance: November 9th
  23. Dungeons 4: November 9th
  24. Nine Years of Shadows: November 9th
  25. Sanabi: November 9th
  26. Spells & Secrets: November 9th
  27. Super Double Dragon: November 9th
  28. Air Twister: November 10th
  29. Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2: November 13th
  30. Spirittea: November 13th
  31. Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered: November 13th
  32. Astral Ascent: November 14th
  33. Hogwarts Legacy: November 14th
  34. KarmaZoo: November 14th
  35. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2: November 14th
  36. Super Crazy Rhythm Castle: November 14th
  37. The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone: November 14th
  38. The Last Faith: November 15th
  39. Astlibra Revision: November 16th
  40. Dredge: The Pale Reach: November 16th
  41. Flashback 2: November 16th
  42. The King of Fighters XIII Global Match: November 16th
  43. Bluey: The Videogame: November 17th
  44. Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections: November 17th
  45. Persona 5 Tactica: November 17th
  46. Super Mario RPG [Remake]: November 17th
  47. The Smurfs: Learn and Play: November 17th
  48. The Walking Dead: Destinies: November 17th
  49. In Stars and Time: November 20th
  50. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Lord of Nothing: November 21st
  51. Worldless: November 21st
  52. Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection: November 22nd
  53. Train Valley 2: Community Edition: November 22nd
  54. Guns and Spurs 2: November 24th
  55. My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the
  56. Disturbance: November 28th
  57. Gothic II Complete Classic: November 29th
  58. BioMutant: November 30th
  59. Cricket 24: November
  60. Project Downfall: November
  61. Wildshade: Unicorn Champions: November

We’ll be back next month with all the new games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in December.

Guides
Action GamesGamingNintendo Switch