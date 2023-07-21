What is a Steam Deck? Everything you need to know about Valve's console

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Gamers have plenty of choices when it comes to picking a new console. While the Nintendo Switch ruled the portable gaming roost for quite some time, it’s now facing new challengers. The Valve Steam Deck is one such device. But what is a Steam Deck, and which should you get if you’re interested? We cover the portable console in more detail below.

What is a Steam Deck, and how does it work? The Steam Deck is a portable, handheld gaming console developed by Valve. In short, the console allows users to access titles from the popular gaming storefront Steam while on the go. But this isn’t its only use case. Valve’s console is far more versatile and user-customizable vs the Nintendo Switch.

Although the console runs a Linux-based distribution by default, it can also run Windows if desired, with Valve making the necessary tools and drivers freely available. Beyond gaming, the console doubles as a portable PC replacement. It supports external controllers, mice, keyboards, monitors, and external displays when connected to a Steam Deck dock.

What games can you play on a Steam Deck?

Users can play some of the best Steam games on the Deck, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Elden Ring, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and more. Steam’s content library is constantly expanding, too. Blizzard is bringing several titles to Steam in the months ahead, starting with Overwatch 2. This title will be available to play on the Steam Deck without any workarounds beginning in August.

Installing games from other game launchers on the Steam Deck is also possible. Open source game launchers let users access titles from Battle.net, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

What about other games? If you’re a Fortnite or Minecraft player, you must jump through a few hoops to play your preferred title on Steam Deck. However, they can run on the device with a bit of tinkering. Some popular games, like Destiny 2, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty: MW2, require the installation of Windows.

For a better idea of the titles supported by the Steam Deck, check out SteamDB’s verified and playable game lists.

Steam Deck specs Find a table detailing the core Steam Deck specs below.

Steam Deck 64GB Steam Deck 256GB Steam Deck 512GB Operating System

Steam Deck 64GB SteamOS

Steam Deck 256GB SteamOS

Steam Deck 512GB SteamOS

Dimensions

Steam Deck 64GB 298 x 117 x 49mm

669 grams

Steam Deck 256GB 298 x 117 x 49mm

669 grams

Steam Deck 512GB 298 x 117 x 49mm

669 grams

Chipset

Steam Deck 64GB AMD Aerith APU system-on-chip



Steam Deck 256GB AMD Aerith APU system-on-chip

Steam Deck 512GB AMD Aerith APU system-on-chip

Memory

Steam Deck 64GB 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Steam Deck 256GB 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Steam Deck 512GB 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Storage

Steam Deck 64GB 64GB eMMC

microSD

Steam Deck 256GB 256GB NVMe SSD

microSD

Steam Deck 512GB 512GB NVMe SSD

microSD

Power

Steam Deck 64GB 45W charging via USB-C

40Whr battery (estimated 2-8 hours of gameplay)

Steam Deck 256GB 45W charging via USB-C

40Whr battery (estimated 2-8 hours of gameplay)

Steam Deck 512GB 45W charging via USB-C

40Whr battery (estimated 2-8 hours of gameplay)

Display

Steam Deck 64GB 7-inch 1280x800 IPS LCD touchscreen

Steam Deck 256GB 7-inch 1280x800 IPS LCD touchscreen

Steam Deck 512GB 7-inch 1280x800 IPS LCD touchscreen

Connectivity

Steam Deck 64GB Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Steam Deck 256GB Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Steam Deck 512GB Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack

Extra features

Steam Deck 64GB Carrying case

Steam Deck 256GB Carrying case

Steam Community profile bundle

Steam Deck 512GB Anti-glare etched glass coating

Exclusive carrying case

Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

Price

Steam Deck 64GB $399

Steam Deck 256GB $529

Steam Deck 512GB $649



Steam Deck performance

The Steam Deck is a powerful system for its size. It’s not the most powerful in its category, but its balanced specs sheet ensures a solid experience across multiple games and use cases. However, users must choose the optimum graphics settings for best performance. Valve has included several settings to help users customize their gaming experience on the Steam Deck. This includes a frame rate limit toggle, a TDP limit toggle, and the inclusion of AMD’s FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) tech, which aims to upscale game details without tanking the frame rate.

Regarding raw processing numbers, the Steam Deck packs a GPU capable of 1.6 teraflops — more computing power than the original Xbox One but slightly less than the PS4. That’s plenty of power to run most titles on the Steam library. When it comes to more demanding PC games, the device may struggle. Eurogamer found that Hogwarts Legacy, Returnal, and The Last of Us Part 1 are newer titles that aren’t well suited to the Deck’s hardware cocktail. Notably, these are heavy titles even for capable PC hardware.

How much does a Steam Deck cost? Steam Deck (64GB eMMC): $399

$399 Steam Deck (256GB NVMe): $529

$529 Steam Deck (512GB NVMe): $649 Valve offers consumers three Steam Deck configurations, the only difference being their storage types and amounts. The cheapest version, packing 64GB of eMMC storage, starts at $399, while the most expensive 512GB NVMe variant asks for $649.

Where can you buy the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck has been around for a while, but you may still have difficulty finding one beyond Valve’s channels. The company says the only official way to buy the Deck is through Steam in Canada, the EU, the UK, and the US.

FAQs

What is the battery life of the Steam Deck? The Steam Deck battery can last between two to eight hours, but performance heavily depends on the game you are playing.

Is the Steam Deck ever on sale? The Steam Deck is available to purchase through Steam; however, it rarely (if ever) fluctuates from its launch pricing scheme.

Does the Steam Deck have a microphone? Yes, the Steam Deck has a built-in microphone.

Can you upgrade Steam Deck storage? Yes, the Steam Deck has a microSD card slot for quick storage upgrades. However, you can also replace the Steam Deck’s 2230 SSD.

