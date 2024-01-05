Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The cheapest countries to buy a Nintendo Switch
Like its distant relative, the Game Boy, the Nintendo Switch has cemented its place in history as one of the definitive handheld gaming devices. Its popularity is such that after almost seven years on the market, it’s still regularly at its $300 retail price in the USA, before sales tax. Globetrotting readers may have been looking for a way to pass the time on long-haul flights and noticed that the Switch isn’t the same price in the country they’re passing through. So we’ve compared some countries and asked the question, where’s the cheapest place to buy the Nintendo Switch?
This comparison should particularly interest tourists. That extra sales tax you pay in the US usually only applies to residents, and it’s the same for lots of other nations. This means that if you’re on vacation and you want to buy the Switch, you can often either claim back the sales tax for that region or avoid it entirely. It’s an enticing prospect, but are the savings worth hunting out? That’s what we’re going to explore.
We’ll keep things simple by doing a like-for-like comparison of the price of the standard model of the Nintendo Switch. We could do the same for the Switch Lite and OLED models, but you can be pretty confident that the cheapest and most expensive countries for these versions will be broadly similar to those of the original.
Let’s get into the numbers.
QUICK ANSWER
Japan and Russia are the cheapest places in the world to buy a Nintendo Switch. Both places are just over $200 if you avoid the sales tax. Uruguay is the most expensive place to buy it at over $600.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
What are the cheapest countries to buy a Nintendo Switch?
We’ve laid out the price of the Nintendo Switch in each country in the table below. The local prices don’t include the sales tax of that state that you’d pay as a resident, as we’re looking at it from the point of view of a tourist. We’ve then converted those regional prices into the equivalent value in USD at the time of writing.
|Rank
|Country
|Price (w/out tax)
|Price in USD
|Rank
1
|Country
Japan
|Price (w/out tax)
29,980 JPY
|Price in USD
$207
|Rank
2
|Country
Russia
|Price (w/out tax)
19,024 RUB
|Price in USD
$208
|Rank
3
|Country
South Korea
|Price (w/out tax)
327,272 KRW
|Price in USD
$249
|Rank
4
|Country
Norway
|Price (w/out tax)
2,879 NOK
|Price in USD
$280
|Rank
5
|Country
Australia
|Price (w/out tax)
426 AUD
|Price in USD
$286
|Rank
6
|Country
Italy
|Price (w/out tax)
270 EUR
|Price in USD
$296
|Rank
7
|Country
New Zealand
|Price (w/out tax)
477 NZD
|Price in USD
$298
|Rank
8
|Country
Canada
|Price (w/out tax)
400 CAD
|Price in USD
$299
|Rank
9
|Country
Hong Kong
|Price (w/out tax)
2,340 HKD
|Price in USD
$300
|Rank
10
|Country
Taiwan
|Price (w/out tax)
9,314 TWD
|Price in USD
$301
|Rank
11
|Country
Germany
|Price (w/out tax)
277 EUR
|Price in USD
$303
|Rank
12
|Country
Sweden
|Price (w/out tax)
3,119 SEK
|Price in USD
$304
|Rank
13
|Country
United Kingdom
|Price (w/out tax)
248 GBP
|Price in USD
$316
|Rank
14
|Country
Indonesia
|Price (w/out tax)
5,000,000 IDR
|Price in USD
$322
|Rank
15
|Country
United States (inc. tax)
|Price (w/out tax)
330 USD*
|Price in USD
$330
|Rank
16
|Country
Finland
|Price (w/out tax)
306 EUR
|Price in USD
$335
|Rank
17
|Country
Malaysia
|Price (w/out tax)
1,603 MYR
|Price in USD
$346
|Rank
18
|Country
Singapore
|Price (w/out tax)
477 SGD
|Price in USD
$359
|Rank
19
|Country
India
|Price (w/out tax)
30,476 INR
|Price in USD
$367
|Rank
20
|Country
Saudi Arabia
|Price (w/out tax)
1,381 SAR
|Price in USD
$368
|Rank
21
|Country
United Arab Emirates
|Price (w/out tax)
1,428 AED
|Price in USD
$389
|Rank
22
|Country
Brazil
|Price (w/out tax)
2,000 BRL
|Price in USD
$410
|Rank
23
|Country
Mexico
|Price (w/out tax)
7,672 MXN
|Price in USD
$454
|Rank
24
|Country
Uruguay
|Price (w/out tax)
23,606 UYU
|Price in USD
$603
The asterisk by the United States price is to signify that this is the one entry in the table that includes tax. That’s what a US resident would pay. Sales tax in America varies by state, so we’ve used an approximate 10% increase to reflect an average amount of tax.
Based on the countries we looked at and the current exchange rates, the cheapest place to buy a Nintendo Switch is Japan. Russia is almost as cheap, with the portable gaming console costing just over $200 in each country when you take tax out of the equation. South Korea is the third cheapest country at $249.
Of the countries we looked at, Uruguay is the most expensive place to buy a Nintendo Switch. It seems hideously overpriced there at over $600, but there are undoubtedly reasons for this hefty price tag. We’ll discuss some of them below.
Is this the best price I’ll see for the Nintendo Switch in each country?
Almost certainly not. The only comparison we’re making — the only one we really can make — is how the official retail prices differ in each country. There may well be third-party vendors who advertise the Switch at a better price. But whether at home or abroad, you should always be wary about a price that seems too good to be true. It’s common for less scrupulous sellers to package up a reconditioned or second-hand model and tout it as being brand new. Buying from an official outlet is your best chance of avoiding such shadowy behavior.
Having said that, it’s very possible that you can find a good deal on the device. After all, it’s been available to buy since 2017. It could be going cheap in a clearance sale or a special offer as part of a promotional event.
Should I buy the Nintendo Switch from another country?
It’s not for us to tell you how to spend your money. If you’re passing through Japan and you need something to occupy you on long bus journeys, it might make complete sense to pick up a cut-price Switch. Just bear in mind that it might have a different software configuration, it would be very difficult to return if faulty, and any guarantee it comes with would be almost worthless once you’re back in the USA.
One thing is clear — there’s certainly no case to be made for traveling for the sole purpose of getting a cheaper Nintendo Switch. The $120 or so you’d stand to save would be way less than you’d end up paying in flight costs alone, never mind the rest of your trip expenses. Besides, you can often find deals on the device in the US that make the savings even more marginal. At the time of writing, the Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition is reduced from $347.99 to $319.99 on Amazon. That’s a modest offer in comparison to some of the discounts we see.
Why is the Nintendo Switch cheaper in some countries and more expensive in others?
There are a great many costs to the manufacturer and retailers in bringing any product to market. They include labor, shipping, taxes, and much more. These costs are often very specific to the region of the world. It stands to reason that if the cost of getting the Nintendo Switch onto the shelves is wildly different between countries, the retail price should also be different. The marketing team will also have a say, with prices set to maximize profits for everyone involved.
Another huge factor is that we’re converting all of these prices to US dollars. The retail price of the Switch may not have changed much in seven years, but exchange rates have swung massively in that time. Japan might not have been the cheapest country in 2017, and in US dollar terms, it might not be by this time next week. Such is the nature of the global economy. We’ll revisit this article periodically to find out.
FAQs
The Nintendo Switch does go on sale from time to time. You never see it half-price, but you can often make modest savings on it, especially during Black Friday and Prime Day sales. Bundle offers are also a common occurrence.
The Switch Lite is the least expensive of the family. It retails for $199.99 in the USA.