Did this Google Pixel 11 leak just kill the Pixel 10?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If the rumors are true, the Google Pixel 10 is just a few short months away. And between new camera features, a 3nm Tensor G5 chipset, and a host of new AI capabilities, there’s a lot to look forward to. But does any of that matter anymore?

Yesterday, a new report shed light on fresh details for 2026’s Pixel 11 series — specifically that Google’s Pixel 11 handsets will feature a TSMC-made Tensor G6 chip with a 2nm fabrication design. Not only would that be a jump from the 3nm Tensor G5 we expect in the Pixel 10 lineup, but with competing chips rumored to stick with 3nm designs in 2026, Google could be one of the first companies to market with 2nm silicon.

Assuming this report is correct, that would make the Pixel 11 one of next year’s most impressive Android phones on the market, and by comparison, it can make what we’ve heard about the Pixel 10 feel a lot less exciting. If the Pixel 11 might have a bleeding-edge 2nm chip, should we even still bother with the Pixel 10?

Yes, yes, we should.

Does a 2nm Tensor chip for the Pixel 11 make you any less interested in the Pixel 10? 154 votes Yes 43 % No 57 %

There’s more to a phone than nanometers

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

On the one hand, I understand why this report is so tantalizing. Ever since Google started its Tensor experiment with the Tensor G1 in the Pixel 6, Google has been playing catch-up to Qualcomm and MediaTek. Each new Tensor chip is better than the one that came before it, but Google has never managed to outperform chips from its competitors.

As such, the idea that this could finally change with the Pixel 11 next year is a big deal. If Qualcomm’s 2026 Snapdragon chip uses a 3nm design (as it’s been rumored) while the Tensor G6 has a 2nm design, that’ll be a critical moment for Google. It’ll mark the first time a Google Tensor chip pulls ahead of the competition rather than trailing behind. If you’re a Pixel fan and have been one for a while, this is a moment you’ve likely been waiting for.

Given that context, it’s easy to see how someone may look at this news and decide to write off the Pixel 10. However, there are a few issues with that line of thinking.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Let’s assume that this report is accurate and that the Pixel 11 will feature a 2nm Tensor chip, beating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips to the 2nm race. Great. However, first doesn’t always mean best. A 2nm chipset is bound to be more performant and efficient than a 3nm chip, but first-generation tech — especially in Pixel phones — isn’t a good combination. Google could beat Qualcomm to market with a 2nm smartphone chipset, but if it’s riddled with bugs and performance quirks that need to be ironed out, how much will that matter?

Further, fabrication size isn’t the only factor at play. The design and makeup of the chip itself are equally important, and for years, Qualcomm has consistently proven to have far superior chip designs compared to Google.

First doesn't always mean best.

To Google’s defense, the Tensor G6 will be manufactured by TSMC rather than Samsung, which should significantly improve battery life and thermal throttling — two issues that have plagued Tensor chips to date. With that line of thinking, a 2nm chip produced by a much more reliable chipset foundry means there’s a lot of potential for the Tensor G6.

But that leads me to my next point. That TSMC switch isn’t happening in 2026; it’s all but confirmed to happen this year with the Tensor G5. We’re expecting a less impressive 3nm design for the G5, but going from a Samsung-made 4nm Tensor G4 to a TSMC-made 3nm Tensor G5 should be a much more significant leap forward compared to the 3nm Tensor G5 -> 2nm Tensor G6 upgrade.

You can always wait for the newer generation

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

On a more general note, reports like this are always a good reminder of age-old advice for mobile tech: You can always wait for the next new thing. While scrolling through a Reddit thread discussing the Pixel 11 report, I found a few comments highlighting that point, just a bit more humorously.

“Not worth it, waiting for Pixel 16s 0.3nm processor personally, that’s the one that will make Tensors flagships,” says u/SASMareSRB. And as u/No-Concern1915 rightfully points out, “At that point you might as well wait for the Pixel 17, since it will be further refinement of what made the 16 great.”

As sarcastic as the comments are, they’re not wrong. Whether it’s the Pixel or another phone, you can always guarantee that a new version will be released a year after the current one — and that new one will be better.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Sometimes, it makes sense to wait for the new thing. With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launching in early July, I probably wouldn’t recommend you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now. Similarly, if you’re considering getting a new Pixel phone but don’t need one immediately, waiting a couple of months for the Pixel 10 series may be worth it.

But should you take things a step further and wait until 2026 because the Pixel 11 may have a 2nm chip? What about waiting for the chance of a 1nm chip in the Pixel 12 or Pixel 13? You see how quickly that can spiral.

Do I think the prospect of a 2nm chip in the Pixel 11 is exciting? Absolutely. But I don’t think it needs to (or should) overshadow the Pixel 10. I’m sure next year’s Pixel phone will be a fun one, but this year’s release is shaping up to be worthwhile, too. And until the Pixel 10 is released and out in the wild, it’s the Pixel we should probably keep our attention on.