Pixel 10 Pro XL renders leave us wishing for more fun Pixel 10 colors

TL;DR Renders of the Pixel 10 Pro XL have just arrived to join recent leaks of its smaller siblings.

The color lineup for the Pixel 10 Pro XL matches what we just saw from the 10 Pro, to little surprise.

Sadly, none of these options are anywhere near as bold as what we’re getting from the Pixel 10.

Google’s next smartphones formally debut in under a month, and based on the breakneck pace new information about these phones has been arriving over the past couple days alone, it’s looking like we’re going to have a busy few weeks. Already we’ve not just seen the Google Store start teasing the Pixel 10 launch, but checked out the full line of color options for both the smaller Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro thanks to some leaked renders. Keeping that ball rolling, it’s now time for us to get that same kind of preview for the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Once again, it’s Android Headlines delivering this set of renders, and compared to the Pixel 10 Pro pics we just went over, these look … pretty much exactly the same.

We’ve got the same triple-camera package we saw on the 10 Pro, and like that model, the flash on the right has what appears to be Google’s criminally underused temperature sensor below it. But unless we’re carefully measuring ratios here, we’d be hard-pressed to tell any of these XL shots apart from some 10 Pro renders.

That similarity extends to Google’s color options, and the selection we’re seeing here is just as — let’s be honest — undersaturated and washed-out looking as the Pixel 10 Pro. Indeed, we’ve got the very same lineup of Moonstone, Obsidian, Jade, and Porcelain.

Granted, maybe Rose Quartz aside, it’s not like the Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL have been offering us particularly bold color options, either, and we’re really just finding ourselves enamored by the striking Indigo and Limoncello options revealed in those new Pixel 10 renders.

Is it written somewhere that “Pro” fans can’t come in “fun” colors? Does high saturation make products look too toy-like? None of this is really surprising considering what we saw in earlier Pixel 10 color leaks — but that still doesn’t mean we have to be happy about it.

