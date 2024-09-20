Ultrahuman Ring Air vs Oura Ring 3: Which should you buy?

Oura has long been the leader in smart rings, and for good reason. The company produces a fantastic product and a reliable platform. However, as the form factor grows in popularity and new players enter the field, shoppers have more and more options, including the Ultrahuman Ring Air. To find out which tiny fitness tracker is the better buy, we compare the Oura Ring 3 and Ultrahuman Ring Air.

Ultrahuman Ring Air vs Oura Ring 3: At a glance The Ultrahuman Ring Air lands at a higher starting price.

The Oura Ring 3 requires an ongoing monthly subscription.

The Oura Ring 3 comes in multiple styles and more colorways than the Ultrahuman Ring Air.

Ultrahuman Ring Air users can access a unique PowerPlugs platform similar to an app store experience.

Both devices track similar health and wellness stats, but Oura has proven more accurate.

Ultrahuman Ring Air vs Oura Ring 3: Specs

Ultrahuman Ring Air Oura Ring 3 Display

Ultrahuman Ring Air No display

Oura Ring 3 No display

Dimensions and weight

Ultrahuman Ring Air 8.1mm x 2.45-2.8mm

2.4-3.6g (depending on size)

Oura Ring 3 7.9mm x 2.55mm

4-6g (depending on size)

Durability

Ultrahuman Ring Air WR100

Oura Ring 3 WR100

Battery

Ultrahuman Ring Air Up to 6 days

90 min to full charge



Size specific puck charger and USB-C cable

Oura Ring 3 Up to 7 days

20-80 min to full charge



Size specific puck charger and USB-C cable

Case materials and colors

Ultrahuman Ring Air Titanium with Tungsten Carbide Carbon coating

Raw Titanium, Aster Black, Matte Gray, Bionic Gold, Space Silver



Oura Ring 3 Titanium

Black, Silver, Gold, Stealth, Rose Gold



Connectivity

Ultrahuman Ring Air Bluetooth LE

Oura Ring 3 Bluetooth LE

Sensors

Ultrahuman Ring Air Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor

Non-contact medical-grade skin temperature sensor

6-axis motion sensors

Red LEDs (heart rate monitoring and oxygen saturation)

Green LEDs (heart rate monitoring)

Infrared LEDs (heart rate monitoring)

Oura Ring 3 Blood oxygen sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors

Skin temperature sensors

3D Accelerometer

Compatibility

Ultrahuman Ring Air iOS 15 or later

Android 8.0 or later

Oura Ring 3 iOS 14 or later

Android 8.0 or later



Ultrahuman Ring Air vs Oura Ring 3: Design, size comparison, and colors

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

To be fair, most smart rings look reasonably the same: the devices are compact, circular, and often available in neutral metallics. The Ultrahuman Ring Air sets itself apart as a truly lightweight option, weighing in at 2.4 to 3.6 grams (depending on your size). It also has a smooth interior that’s easy to slip on and very comfortable. The ring has straight edges that give it a bit of a masculine impression and it comes in five finishes: Raw Titanium, Aster Black, Bionic Gold, Space Silver, and Matte Gray. During my review, I found the Matte Gray finish durable, but I prefer Oura’s matte look.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air offers a lighter build while the Oura Ring 3 comes in more styles and colorways.

The Oura Ring 3 is available in many more styles, with two different designs and a variety of colorways for buyers to shop. Oura’s Horizon style features a classic, uninterrupted round band, while the Heritage design features a plateau. Shoppers can grab a Horizon model in Silver, Black, Stealth, Brushed Titanium, Gold, and Rose Gold. The Heritage style comes in the same options minus Rose Gold and Brushed Titanium.

Both Oura and Ultrahuman also utilize sizing kits to help users achieve an appropriate fit. The Oura ring is available in sizes 6 through 13. The Ultrahuman Ring Air is available in sizes 6 through 12.

Ultrahuman Ring Air vs Oura Ring 3: Features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As always, the interior of both brands’ rings contain the devices’ sensors and LED lights. Each device packs a PPG sensor, skin temperature sensor, six-axis motion sensor, and LEDs for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. Utilizing these tools, both rings cover basic activity and wellness tracking, including everything from heart rate and HRV monitoring to sleep and stress.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air offers a unique format in that the company introduced PowerPlugs, an app store-like experience that allows users to add more tools to their feature set. These range from AFib detection to pregnancy insights and more. Some PowerPlugs are free, while others incur a small fee. Oura, meanwhile, includes all of its tools and analysis under the umbrella of the Oura membership.

Though both rings cover a broad range of health and wellness tracking, the Oura Ring 3 has proven more accurate.

Both companies work hard to distill users’ data and provide analysis. Within the Oura app, users can review their stats broken down into three main scores: Readiness, Sleep, and Activity. These scores offer a holistic view of wellness tracking that is digestible and actionable. Similarly, the Ultrahuman companion app provides a comprehensive sleep index and movement index, as well as dynamic recovery and stress rhythm scores. However, Ultrahuman’s presentation of data isn’t as clean or approachable as that of the Oura app. Both apps feature additional tools to distinguish the user experience, such as Oura Advisor, and AI-based wellness coaching for Oura users, or the social networking component available for Ultrahuman users.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

More importantly, the Oura Ring 3 has proven to be a very reliable and accurate device, especially for heart rate and sleep tracking. During my review of the Ultrahuman Ring Air, metrics were not consistently tracked or accurate. The device also did not live up to its battery life claim, lasting under four days between charges instead of six. The Oura Ring 3 lasts about five days between charges. Both devices utilize puck style charging cradles.

Ultrahuman Ring Air vs Oura Ring 3: Price and availability

Ultrahuman Ring Air: Starts at $349 Oura Ring 3: Starts at $299

Both the Ultrahuman Ring Air and the Oura Ring 3 are quite pricey. The Air starts at $349, with the option to add custom engraving to the ring for an additional $39. Technically, the device offers a subscription-free experience. However, some PowerPlugs do cost an additional fee to access. The Air is available for purchase from Ultrahuman.com and third-party retailers like Amazon.

The Oura Ring 3 requires an ongoing subscription to access all the platform's features.

The pricing structure of the Oura Ring 3 is a little more involved. The device starts at $299, with upcharges for more expensive styles and finishes. In addition to the cost of the hardware, Oura also requires a subscription fee of $5.99/month for access to the ring’s top features. To be fair, the platform is incredibly dense, and this fee might be worth it for some shoppers to access a better experience. The Oura Ring 3 is available from Oura.com or third-party retailers.

Ultrahuman Ring Air vs Oura Ring 3: Which should you buy?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

At this point, I definitely recommend the Oura Ring 3 over the Ultrahuman Ring Air. Though I appreciate the latter’s lightweight build and the potential of its unique PowerPlugs program, the device is not yet refined enough in terms of accuracy and battery life. The Ultrahuman companion app also needs some attention, though again, it does have a lot of potential.

The Oura Ring 3 on the other hand represents a trusted a company with a solid reputation for accuracy and reliability. The platform also continues to expand, offering users more tools and features regularly. The only reason not to get an Oura Ring 3 is that rumors suggest an Oura Ring 4 might be launching in the coming months.

Ultrahuman Ring Air vs Oura Ring 3: FAQ

Does the Ultrahuman Ring Air offer cycle tracking? The Ultrahuman Ring Air offers Cycle Tracking within its PowerPlugs platform.

Which ring is best for wearing the Ultrahuman Ring Air? Ultrahuman recommends wearing the Ring Air on your middle, index, or pointer finger.

Are the Ultrahuman Ring Air and Oura Ring 3 waterproof? Both the Ultrahuman Ring Air and Oura Ring 3 feature water resistance but are not waterproof. Each boasts a rating that extends up to 100 meters.