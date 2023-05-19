Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Overnight stats play an important role in overall health and fitness. Fortunately, many fitness trackers and other devices measure and record your sleep stats, including wearables. Read on to find out what the Oura Ring has to offer in terms of sleep tracking.

Does the Oura Ring track sleep

Yes! The Oura Ring is a fantastic sleep tracker. Not only does the device offer a comprehensive daily sleep score, but it also delivers useful insights about your bedtime behaviors. The latest model measures the following overnight metrics:

Total sleep

Time in bed

Sleep stages

Movement

Sleep efficiency

Restfulness Latency

Timing

Blood oxygen saturation

Breathing regularity

Heart rate

Heart rate variability

How does the Oura Ring track your sleep? The Oura Ring 3 uses its Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor (the infrared LEDs you can see on the inside of the ring) to measure your heart rate, respiration, and heart rate variability while you sleep. Meanwhile, the ring’s sensitive accelerometer detects overnight movement while its temperature sensor also collects skin temperature data. Once all this data is collected, Oura uses highly-developed algorithms to determine your sleep stages.

Is it accurate? In our experience, the Oura Ring provides very accurate sleep data. This is no surprise considering the device started as a sleep tracker before branching into more stats. During our Oura Ring 3 review, the device recorded accurate sleep and wake times as well as sleep stages that aligned with other reliable devices.

The heart rate sensor on the ring has also proven very reliable which lends itself to better sleep insights and heart rate variability data. Additionally, the ring’s skin temperature monitor helps the device reach higher levels of accuracy than products that rely on body movement alone.

What are some alternatives?

While the Oura Ring 3 is a powerful sleep tracker, it’s not alone in the field. We’ve reviewed a number of devices that also offer detailed sleep tracking. Some products, like the Withings Sleep, are designed solely for the purpose of recording users’ sleep habits and bedtime behavior. Other products, such as Fitbit devices, offer sleep tracking in addition to a much broader feature set. Below is a list of some of our top picks for Oura Ring alternatives for sleep tracking. Withings Sleep: The best non-wearable sleep tracker is the Withings Sleep, a thin mat that slips under your mattress for set-and-forget sleep tracking. It’s highly accurate and reliable, with a useful companion app. If you prefer wearables, the Withings ScanWatch is a tasteful hybrid watch that can also detect sleep apnea.

Fitbit Inspire 3: The Fitbit ecosystem offers some of the best sleep tracking in the game, and you can access the platform from any of its newest devices. We love the small form factor of the Inspire 3 and the approachable price point but the Versa 3 is a great option as well for a little bit more cash.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: For dedicated athletes, the Venu 2 Plus is the best sleep tracker from Garmin, a company with a fantastic health and fitness tracking record. The watch also offers useful smartwatch features for daytime wear.

WHOOP 4.0: Another screen-free wearable, the WHOOP 4.0 is a comfortable, wrist-based tracker with a focus on heart rate data, recovery, and strain. It also features a journaling tool that can help clue users into what habits may be impacting their rest.

FAQs

Does the Oura Ring detect sleep apnea? The Oura Ring cannot be used to diagnose sleep apnea.

Does the Oura Ring help you sleep? While the Oura Ring won’t sing you a lullaby or lull you to sleep, it does provide very useful insights to help you improve your bedtime habits and attain better sleep long term.

Does the Oura Ring 3 automatically track sleep? The Oura Ring 3 will automatically track your sleep as long as the device has a battery life of at least 30% when you hit the sack.

