Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Wearables and healthFitness trackers

Which Oura Ring should you buy? A comparison of all styles and models

Even the smallest wearables come in classy styles.
By
7 hours ago
An Oura Ring 3 rests on a coffee table book.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The latest Oura Ring 3 proves powerful tools can come in tiny packages. We cover all the Oura Ring models available to help you slip the perfect fitness tracker onto your finger.

Oura Ring Gen 3 vs older models

An Oura Ring 3 in Stealth rests flat on a book.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Released in 2021, the Oura Ring 3 packs significant upgrades over previous models. Not only does the device boast longer battery life and larger memory, but it also features improved sensors, a refined design, and additional key health metrics.

  • Better battery life: The Oura Ring 3 offers up to 7 days of use on a single charge.
  • Added memory: The ring offers 16MB of memory, a hefty improvement compared to the 0.5MB of the Oura Ring 2.
  • More comfortable form factor: It also features a smaller, more comfortable design for 24-hour wear and unobtrusive sleep tracking.
  • Temperature sensors: The newest model adds four additional sensors to the ring for more accurate period prediction and monitoring.
  • SpO2 sensor: The Oura Ring 3 measures blood oxygen saturation levels.
  • Improved heart rate monitoring: It also equips sensors for real-time heart-rate tracking, including 30-minute intervals throughout the day and tracking while exercising.
  • Additional features: The newest model adds a daily readiness score and improved overnight features. It can even suggest an optimal bedtime based on your sleep patterns.

Released in 2018, the previous Oura Ring 2 model offers a much simpler tool kit. It tracks users’ activity, sleep, heart rate variability during sleep, and temperature variation. However, you can use the Ring 2 without paying for a monthly membership. You can use the Oura Ring 3 without a membership as well, but you’ll only have access to general scores for sleep, activity, and readiness. Access to the ring’s full feature set, trends, and insights requires a fee of $5.99 per month.

It may also be difficult to find an Oura Ring 2 at this point. It is no longer produced or sold directly by the manufacturer. You will only find the Oura Ring 3 for sale on the company’s website, not the Oura Ring 2.

Oura Ring 3
Oura Ring 3
$299.99 at Oura
See review
See review

Oura Ring 3 styles

The Oura Ring 3 is available in two main styles: Horizon and Heritage. It’s also available as a collab with Gucci for a fashion-forward look. All three styles have identical capabilities and are water resistant up to 100m.

Heritage

Heritage models are available in silver, black, stealth, and gold.
Oura

Silver or Black: $299
Stealth: $399
Gold: $449

Starting at $299, Heritage Oura Ring 3 models have flat tops for a more angular, masculine aesthetic. These models are available in Silver, Black, Stealth (a dark gray), and Gold. Stealth features a matte finish while Silver, Black, and Gold are all glossy.

Horizon

The Oura Ring 3 Horizon is available in silver, black, stealth, gold, and rose gold.
Oura

Silver or Black: $349
Stealth: $449
Gold: $499
Rose Gold: $549

At $349, Horizon Oura Ring 3 models are perfectly circular with a small pill-shaped indent indicating which side should face your palm. While still much thicker than a typical ring, these models look more similar to a wedding band. Horizon models are available in all the same colors as the Heritage (Silver, Black, Stealth, and Gold) as well as in Rose Gold.

Gucci

An Oura x Gucci device comes in black with gold detailing.
Gucci

If the basic Oura Ring 3 models are too bland for your taste, you may be interested in the Oura x Gucci collaboration. These luxury designs feature a titanium build with a premium black coating and yellow-gold details. At $850 Gucci-branded rings are significantly more expensive, but they also include a lifetime Oura membership. Unfortunately, these models are no longer available from Oura directly and can only be found in limited sizes on Gucci’s website.

Guides
fitness trackersWearables