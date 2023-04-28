Which Oura Ring should you buy? A comparison of all styles and models

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The latest Oura Ring 3 proves powerful tools can come in tiny packages. We cover all the Oura Ring models available to help you slip the perfect fitness tracker onto your finger.

Oura Ring Gen 3 vs older models

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Released in 2021, the Oura Ring 3 packs significant upgrades over previous models. Not only does the device boast longer battery life and larger memory, but it also features improved sensors, a refined design, and additional key health metrics. Better battery life: The Oura Ring 3 offers up to 7 days of use on a single charge.

The Oura Ring 3 offers up to 7 days of use on a single charge. Added memory: The ring offers 16MB of memory, a hefty improvement compared to the 0.5MB of the Oura Ring 2.

The ring offers 16MB of memory, a hefty improvement compared to the 0.5MB of the Oura Ring 2. More comfortable form factor: It also features a smaller, more comfortable design for 24-hour wear and unobtrusive sleep tracking.

It also features a smaller, more comfortable design for 24-hour wear and unobtrusive sleep tracking. Temperature sensors: The newest model adds four additional sensors to the ring for more accurate period prediction and monitoring.

The newest model adds four additional sensors to the ring for more accurate period prediction and monitoring. SpO2 sensor: The Oura Ring 3 measures blood oxygen saturation levels.

The Oura Ring 3 measures blood oxygen saturation levels. Improved heart rate monitoring: It also equips sensors for real-time heart-rate tracking, including 30-minute intervals throughout the day and tracking while exercising.

It also equips sensors for real-time heart-rate tracking, including 30-minute intervals throughout the day and tracking while exercising. Additional features: The newest model adds a daily readiness score and improved overnight features. It can even suggest an optimal bedtime based on your sleep patterns. Released in 2018, the previous Oura Ring 2 model offers a much simpler tool kit. It tracks users’ activity, sleep, heart rate variability during sleep, and temperature variation. However, you can use the Ring 2 without paying for a monthly membership. You can use the Oura Ring 3 without a membership as well, but you’ll only have access to general scores for sleep, activity, and readiness. Access to the ring’s full feature set, trends, and insights requires a fee of $5.99 per month.

It may also be difficult to find an Oura Ring 2 at this point. It is no longer produced or sold directly by the manufacturer. You will only find the Oura Ring 3 for sale on the company’s website, not the Oura Ring 2.

Oura Ring 3 styles The Oura Ring 3 is available in two main styles: Horizon and Heritage. It’s also available as a collab with Gucci for a fashion-forward look. All three styles have identical capabilities and are water resistant up to 100m.

Heritage

Oura

Silver or Black: $299

Stealth: $399

Gold: $449

Starting at $299, Heritage Oura Ring 3 models have flat tops for a more angular, masculine aesthetic. These models are available in Silver, Black, Stealth (a dark gray), and Gold. Stealth features a matte finish while Silver, Black, and Gold are all glossy.

Horizon

Oura

Silver or Black: $349

Stealth: $449

Gold: $499

Rose Gold: $549

At $349, Horizon Oura Ring 3 models are perfectly circular with a small pill-shaped indent indicating which side should face your palm. While still much thicker than a typical ring, these models look more similar to a wedding band. Horizon models are available in all the same colors as the Heritage (Silver, Black, Stealth, and Gold) as well as in Rose Gold.

Gucci

Gucci

If the basic Oura Ring 3 models are too bland for your taste, you may be interested in the Oura x Gucci collaboration. These luxury designs feature a titanium build with a premium black coating and yellow-gold details. At $850 Gucci-branded rings are significantly more expensive, but they also include a lifetime Oura membership. Unfortunately, these models are no longer available from Oura directly and can only be found in limited sizes on Gucci’s website.

Comments