How to transfer photos from Android to iPhone

Are you trying to transfer photos from Android to iPhone? The simplest solution is to use Google Photos, which saves your images in the cloud, so you can access them straight from the iOS app. That said, there are benefits to migrating images to the Apple ecosystem, especially if you are thinking of leaving the Google ecosystem indefinitely. We’ll show you other methods you can use to fully migrate your images.

QUICK ANSWER There are multiple ways to transfer photos from Android to iPhone. Aside from the already mentioned Google Photos solution, you can also try using the official Move to iOS app. You can also upload photos to iCloud using a browser. Or, if you prefer taking matters into your own hands, manually transferring all your images is an option. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Try the Move to iOS app

Upload your photos to the iCloud

Transfer photos manually with a computer

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13, an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.4.1, and a custom PC running Windows 11 to formulate these instructions. Keep in mind some menus may look slightly different, depending on your device and software version.

Transfer photos from Android to iPhone by using the Move to iOS app

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As you may know, Google and Apple aren’t exactly buddies. Apple has very few apps in the Google Play Store, and one of them is meant to help people migrate from Android to iOS. Move to iOS makes it very simple to take everything to an iPhone, including your photos. Let’s show you how to transfer your images using this tool.

How to use Move to iOS: On your Android device, download and install Move to iOS from the Google Play store. Launch the app and follow the instructions to set up the app. You’ll have to agree to the terms, and allow certain permissions. You will reach a screen that asks you for a code. It’s time to move to your new iPhone. During the iOS setup, you will reach a Quick Start page. Tap on Set Up Manually. Select Move Data from Android. iOS will give you the one-time code we mentioned in step three. Go to your Android phone and enter the code. The iPhone will create a temporary Wi-Fi network. When asked, hit Connect and let the connection establish. You can now select what you want to transfer. Make your selections. It can be whatever you want, but for the purposes of this guide, you should at least pick camera photos and videos and photo albums. Then tap on Continue. Leave both devices alone until the iPhone tells you the process is done.

Transfer photos from Android to iPhone by uploading them to the iCloud Move to iOS works perfectly, but maybe you already went through the setup process on your iPhone, or want to act proactively. Another way to transfer photos from Android to iPhone is using iCloud. You can upload all your images using any browser, including Chrome for Android, which should already be on your Android device. Let’s walk you through the process.

How to upload images to iCloud from a browser: Go to iCloud.com using a browser and log in. Tap on the Apps button in the top-right corner. It looks like a four-by-three icon grid. Select Photos. Tap on the Upload option, at the bottom of the screen. Find and select all the images you want to upload. Hit Done. Let the upload process.

Now all your photos will be synced with iCloud, which you can sync with your iPhone. If you don’t see the images in your iPhone Photos app, ensure the device is syncing images with iCloud. Just go to Settings > Photos and make sure iCloud Photos is toggled on.

Transfer photos from Android to iPhone on a computer If you prefer taking matters into your own hands, you can always transfer everything manually, using a computer. You will essentially have to transfer your photos from the Android device to the PC, then move them to the iPhone. Let’s walk you through the steps.

How to transfer photos from Android to iOS manually: Turn on all your devices and make sure they are properly charged. Plug your Android device into the computer using a USB cable. On your Android phone, pull out the notification area and tap where it says Charging this device via USB. Tap on it again. Under Use USB for, select File transfer / Android Auto. On the PC, navigate to your Android device under This PC and locate your photos. They are usually in a folder labeled DCIM. Select, right-click, and copy the images you want to transfer and paste them into a temporary folder on your computer. I like using the desktop to keep files handy. When the files are in your computer, unplug the Android device. Plug your iPhone into the PC. On your iPhone, tap Allow to let the computer access your photos and video. You’ll need to download and install iTunes on your computer. Once iTunes is set up, you must Trust the connection using your iPhone. Go to iTunes and click on the iPhone button. Go into the Photos section. Click on Sync Photos. Next to Copy photos from, select Choose folder. Select the temporary folder you created and hit Select Folder. Click Done, and then Apply. The iPhone will now sync. All the photos will be on your iOS handset when the process is finished.

FAQs

What's the easiest way to move my photos from Android to iPhone? The easiest method for sending photos from Android to iPhone is likely using Google Photos. Especially if you already sync your images to it. All you would have to do is download the Google Photos app for iOS and sign into your Google Account. If you really want to move your photos to the Apple ecosystem, the next best method is to use Move to iOS.

Can I transfer photos from Android to iPhone manually? Yes, you can send all your images to your PC from your Android device. Then have iTunes sync those photos using iTunes.

Is iPhone better than Android? The long-debated iPhone vs Android dilemma continues on, even in 2023. The truth is the answer to this question is very relative, and depends on your needs and preferences. There are some factors that make iOS better than Android, and Android is better at other things. You’ll have to do some research to find out which platform best suits you.

Can I move my apps from Android to iOS? Sadly, apps are among the very few things you can’t really transfer from Android to iPhone. These applications work differently, are made using different coding languages, and have different formats. You can’t just transfer them over. The best idea is to re-download them.

If you need more help with other types of files, we have a guide on how to transfer data from Android to iPhone, too. We also have a full guide on how to transfer your photos from iPhone to Android, in case you’re moving from an iOS over to the Android side.

Comments