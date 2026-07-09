Google asked what Gemini still gets wrong, and users didn't hold back

TL;DR A Google exec asked Gemini users on X what they were surprised the app still couldn’t do well.

Workspace reliability, better tool calling, and improved chat organization topped the list of feedback.

Google says many fixes are in progress, but celebrity likeness guardrails are staying as they are.

The AI race is moving so quickly right now that it can feel hard to keep up. OpenAI is taking the headlines today with the rollout of GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work, but a Google exec is taking a more feedback-focused approach this week, turning to social media to ask the audience a blunt question: What is Gemini still bad at?

Josh Woodward, whose X profile lists him as a VP at Google, Google Labs, Gemini App, and Google AI Studio, asked users yesterday what they were surprised Gemini still couldn’t do well and “should have fixed a long time ago.” Asking the internet anything can be a bit of a Pandora’s box, and the internet duly obliged. After more than 1,700 replies, Woodward has now shared the top 10 requests from the feedback, along with Google’s stance on each.

Does Gemini need Siri-style voice customization? 100 votes Absolutely! Why didn't Google do this first? 41 % Not really. Gemini already offers a LOT of voice options. 59 %

The clear number-one complaint was that Google Workspace integrations need to work more reliably. That’s kind of important, given that Google keeps pitching Gemini as something that can work across apps like Gmail, Docs, Slides, Keep, and Tasks, especially with its newer Gemini Spark agent. Woodward said Google agrees on this point, adding that some improvements recently went into Gemini Spark, but that reliability needs to be “much better across the entire app.” It sounds encouraging, but then again, it’s also the most diplomatic answer.

Second on the list was more reliable tool calling, which Woodward also said Google “strongly” agrees with. He didn’t give a precise timeline, but said users should expect “noticeable gains soon.” Third was better project and folder organization for chats. Google apparently sees Notebooks as a step in the right direction, but Woodward said they’re “not enough” and that the company will rethink the experience.

Deep Research also came in for some attention, with users asking to export reports to NotebookLM and switch between Deep Research mode and Flash or Pro models in the same chat. Woodward said he “wasn’t aware of these pain points,” which is a candid answer and probably the purpose of the exercise. He called both suggestions good ideas and said Google would “figure something out.” Nano Banana watermark removal is also discussed, though Woodward said that Google has to navigate AI rules that vary by country.

Several other fixes appear to be more straightforwardly on Google’s to-do list. Google is apparently working to expand MCPs and Custom Skills after rolling out early support in Gemini Spark, while message editing is in progress, and voice dictation accuracy is being prioritized — Woodwood plans to dig into specific user replies on that front. As for mobile app scrolling bugs, Woodward confirmed they were being fixed.

The one request that isn’t getting movement for now is celebrity likeness guardrails. Woodward said Google plans to keep those as they are, so deepfake creators may prefer to stick to other models for now.

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