OpenAI launches an AI agent built to automate your entire job

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Work alongside GPT 5.6.

The new agent can gather context across apps, files, and workflows to create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

ChatGPT Work works on mobile, web, and desktop.

After a short preview period to give the Trump Administration time to review security concerns, OpenAI is officially debuting GPT 5.6. With GPT 5.6, the company is releasing three models: Sol, Terra, and Luna. But that’s not the only reveal the company has today, as it also introduced ChatGPT Work.

Today, OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT Work. This new agent can gather context across apps, files, and workflows to create documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and web apps. For example, you could tell the chatbot to analyze customer research and turn it into a marketing brief and campaign assets.

It’s designed to handle complex tasks for hours, by “breaking them into smaller steps and completing them independently.” You’ll also be able to follow the AI’s progress, as well as answer questions, change directions, and approve certain actions. As OpenAI explains, this chatbot is made for “longer, more involved work than a typical chat request.”

ChatGPT Work is powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT model (5.6). The agent also has Codex built in, which is a coding agent that was made for developers. However, people started using it for more than software development, eventually handling a wider range of tasks.

ChatGPT Work is rolling out today for mobile, web, and desktop. The mobile and web versions are available to Pro, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers. Access will expand to Plus and Business users in the next few days. Meanwhile, the desktop version is available globally for Windows and Mac for all plans.

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