OpenAI's GPT‑5.6 models are here, with a trio of options balancing power and performance

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Open AI formally welcomes the GTP-5.6 models to its lineup: Sol, Terra, and Luna.

In addition to the new modesls themselves, there’s also a new “ultra” option for running multiple models in parallel.

Access to all three GPT-5.6 models opens today in ChatGPT and Codex, but may take 24 hours to hit everyone.

Last month, OpenAI gave us a little preview of what to expect from its next big AI model launch, detailing plans for the three faces of GPT-5.6: Sol, Terra, and Luna. Rather than going one-size-fits-all, the three models are each tuned for specific usage demands, prioritizing maximum performance, or trying to get the most bang out of your AI buck. And today, all three are finally making their formal debut, ready for you to begin using them across ChatGPT and Codex.

GPT‑5.6 Sol is the heavy hitter, and this is the one that you’re going to want to turn to for tasks like coding, or researching cybersecurity vulnerabilities. When you need more power still, OpenAI is introducing a new “ultra” setting that allows you to deploy multiple agents in parallel for even higher performance.

Beyond just being great at analytical tasks, OpenAI claims that GPT-5.6 also particularly excels when it comes to creative applications, and offers “a step change in design judgment” over past models.

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